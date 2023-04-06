'Super-breed' dog bought off Snapchat mauled man to death by crushing his neck and severing vein

Ian Symes, 34, pictured here with a Rottweiler, was killed by the dog named 'Kong' last summer in a Hampshire park. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A man died after being mauled to death by his friend's "genetically modified" eight stone dog while walking it in a Hampshire park last year, an inquest heard.

The American Bully XL weighing 52kg turned on Ian Symes while on a walk in a Fareham Park Recreation Ground last summer, severing his jugular and crushing his voice box.

He suffered "catastrophic" injuries to his neck after "rough play" turned into "predatory behaviour", the inquest into his death heard.

The dog, named Kong, punctured his jugular vein, "crushed his voice box", caused "widespread mangling", and "ragged" him around on the ground.

Mr Symes had been looking after the dog for a friend who bought the "super-breed" off sellers on Snapchat the previous day.

Animal expert Dr Candy d'Sa said at the inquest the Bully XL is a "genetically modified" version of pit bull terriers that are already banned in the UK.

According to Dr d'Sa, this new "super-breed" has only existed in the UK for around 15 years and is "bigger and stronger" than their prohibited relatives.

Mr Symes was a known and popular dog walker in the area. Picture: Facebook

Read more: Woman sent farewell texts and planned her own funeral before dying of sepsis weeks after developing a sore throat

Read more: Met boss backs banning almost anyone who has caution or conviction from serving in police

She also said a tea towel was found next to the dog and Mr Symes' body, which may have been used for "ragdoll-like" play and can be very dangerous.

"Ian was on his own, it was a hot summer's day so I imagine he didn't have protective clothing, and he didn't have a muzzle on the dog," she went on.

"There was no way a man of that build could get a dog like that off. It weighed more than the victim and standing up Kong was face-height. Ian would have fallen down very quickly.

Kong was put down after the incident, but concerns about the breed remain prevalent.

Coroner Sarah Whitby said in her narrative conclusion: "Mr Symes engaged in some play with Kong who responded with default behaviour aggression and bit his neck and torso repeatedly, severing the voice box and puncturing all four major blood vessels of the neck and severely damaging his spinal column."