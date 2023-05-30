Supermarket price rises hit all time high in May, although food inflation drops slightly

30 May 2023, 07:09

Overall inflation in shops has reached an all-time high
Overall inflation in shops has reached an all-time high. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The rate of supermarket price rises reached a new high in the year to May, although food price increases slowed slightly, new figures suggest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Overall inflation in shops rose from 8.8% to 9% between April and May, according to a survey by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Nielsen.

This was largely driven by price increases in commodities like chocolate and coffee.

But inflation across all food items fell to 15.4% in the year to May, down from 15.7% in April.

That means that on average a person who spent around £20 in a food shop a year ago would now be paying a little over £23 for the same items.

Although May's figure is a little lower than the food inflation seen in April, it is still the second fastest annual increase the BRC has ever measured, it said.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The rate of food inflation fell slightly in the year to May
The rate of food inflation fell slightly in the year to May. Picture: Getty

The group added that the price of fresh food increased by 17.2% in the year to May, down from 17.8% in April.

However, ambient food inflation - that is to say shelf-stable items that can be stored at room temperature - rose from 12.9% in April to 13.1% in May.

It comes amid reports Rishi Sunak will ask supermarket bosses to limit prices on certain key items amid "worryingly high" food inflation.

But retail chiefs claimed that this would not work and could even lead to food shortages.

Read more: Sunak urges supermarkets to cap prices of staple items as food inflation remains 'worryingly high'

Read more: UK’s inflation rate drops to 8.7%, down from over 10% in March - but food prices still surging at 19%

"While overall shop price inflation rose slightly in May, households will welcome food inflation beginning to fall," said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

"The slow in inflation was largely driven by lower energy and commodity costs starting to filter through to lower prices of some staples including butter, milk, fruit and fish.

Chocolate was one of the main factors driving inflation in shops
Chocolate was one of the main factors driving inflation in shops. Picture: Alamy

"Conversely, the price of chocolate and coffee rose off the back of the ongoing high global costs for these commodities. While non-food inflation rose, consumers are benefiting from heavy discounts in footwear as well as books and home entertainment.

"Fierce competition between supermarkets has helped keep British food among the cheapest of the large European economies.

"While there is reason to believe that food inflation might be peaking, it is vital that Government does not hamper this early progress by piling more costs onto retailers and forcing up the cost of goods even further.

"The biggest risk comes from policies such as the incoming border checks and reforms to packaging recycling fees."

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: "To help mitigate the impact of inflation, shoppers are saving money by looking for seasonal promotions on the high street and taking advantage of the price reductions offered by supermarket loyalty schemes.

"Food retailing in particular is competitive, so hopefully the recent price cuts in fresh foods is a sign that inflation has now peaked, albeit ambient inflation may take a little while longer to slow."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India Bus Crash

At least 10 dead as bus carrying Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge

Eamonn Holmes accused This Morning of a 'total cover-up' of Phillip Schofield's affair

Eamonn Holmes alleges 'total cover-up' at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

Breaking
Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Buildings damaged in drone attack, Moscow mayor claims

China Space

China launches new crew for orbiting space station

Philip Schofield took his lover into his flat next to the TV studios

Philip Schofield 'begged YouTuber who filmed him with lover to delete video that could ruin his career'

Police restrained the 91 year old woman in a spit guard hood

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police' after cops aim taser at her

Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on illegal vape marketing, following an LBC investigation

Crackdown on illegal vapes after LBC exposed scandal of nicotine filled e-cigs sold with no age checks

Sarah Hughes, CEO of mental health charity Mind, says she worries the move will put vulnerable people at risk.

‘Lives at risk’: Fears over Met plan to stop attending 999 calls linked to mental health

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were reportedly left fearing for their lives after a knife-wielding former chef at a luxury Mayfair hotel attacked and damaged their north London home.

Benedict Cumberbatch and family 'left fearing for lives' as home attacked by knife-wielding chef

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea announces intention to launch satellite in coming days

Sudan

Sudan army and rival force agree to extend ceasefire

Ukrainian Police officers inspecting a fragment of the rocket after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after series of nighttime barrages

Emirates Space

UAE announces mission to asteroid belt to seek clues to life’s origins

A young British tourist has died "after being struck by lightning paddleboarding in Greece as his girlfriend filmed from the beach".

Brit tourist, 26, dies after being 'struck by lightning' on Greek holiday 'as girlfriend filmed from beach'

Sun-seekers were treated to the hottest day of the year on Sunday, but temperatures are expected to cool this week in some parts of the country.

Cooler weather expected across parts of the UK this week after hottest day of the year

Latest News

See more Latest News

Burning police car

Peacekeeping troops hurt as ethnic Serbs clash with police in Kosovo

El Salvador Funes

Ex-El Salvador leader Mauricio Funes sentenced to 14 years over gang negotiation

Guyana School Fire

Girl, 15, charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in Guyana school fire

People wait to view the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster

Nun whose body shows little decay since death draws hundreds to rural Missouri

DCI John Caldwell (left) was repeatedly shot at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February

Seven men remanded in custody over attempted murder of senior Northern Ireland detective John Caldwell
Whitehall has been accused of “racist institutional bias” by the civil service’s largest union as it claims that white staff are twice as likely to be promoted.

Whitehall bosses accused of 'racist institutional bias' by civil service's biggest union

People walk among headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day

Biden marks Memorial Day nearly two years after ending America’s longest war

Italian lake accident

Four dead after tourist boat capsizes during storm on Italian lake

Lindsey Graham

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has come under daylight attacks by Russia for the first time in months

Russia strikes Kyiv in fresh daylight attack following overnight drone barrage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit