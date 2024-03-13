Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 70, reveals skin cancer diagnosis as she details graphic treatment

13 March 2024, 23:48 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 23:54

Supermodel Christie Brinkley has revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer
Supermodel Christie Brinkley has revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer. Picture: Instagram/Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley has revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer after doctors found a 'basal cell carcinoma' on her face.

The 70-year-old has revealed she underwent surgery earlier this year after doctors made the discovery.

Brinkley revealed her diagnosis on Instagram alongside several graphic photos of the wound after doctors removed the carcinoma.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior," she posted on Instagram.

Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley. Picture: Christie Brinkley/Instagram

"The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat," she went on.

The supermodel told fans that she was diagnosed after attending one of her daughters' routine check-ups, where a doctor noticed a 'tiny dot' on her face.

Warning fans to get checked, Brinkley continued: "And doing regular total body check ups.. that is a MUST ! I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up.

"The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation . 

"He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!"

Supermodel Christie Brinkley
Supermodel Christie Brinkley. Picture: Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Brinkley revealed doctors found a basal cell carcinoma on her face, which is a type of non-melanoma skin cancer.

They often appear as scabs on the skin that bleed and make up around 80 percent of all skin cancer diagnoses in the United Kingdom and the USA.

She is not the first high-profile star to warn fans to get checked after being diagnosed with the cancer.

Hugh Jackman, known for his roles in X-Men and The Greatest Showman, received treatment in 2013 for a basal cell carcinoma. He also had a cancerous growth removed from his nose.

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor also revealed in 2008 that he had two moles removed from his face.

