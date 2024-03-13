X-Men star Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer and tells of test that saved her life

Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis. Picture: @oliviamunn/instagram

Hollywood star Olivia Munn has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year - and has undergone four surgeries in the last 10 months.

The X Men Apocalypse and Iron Man 2 actress announced her diagnosis in an emotional social media post on Wednesday, revealing she has undergone four surgeries for the aggressive cancer.

She wrote: "In February of 2023, in an effort to be more proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 cancer genes. I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene).

"My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. The same winter I also had a negative mammogram.

"Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

Olivia Munn has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and has undergone four surgeries in the last 10 months. Picture: @oliviamunn/instagram

She continued: "In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I could ever have imagined.

"Surprisingly, I've only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled my emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.

"I've tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park. I've kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private.

"I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

Olivia Munn credited her doctor with saving her life. Picture: @oliviamunn/instagram

Munn, who shares a two-year-old son Malcolm with her partner, comedian John Mulaney, says though she tested negative for all of those cancer genes, her doctor decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score just in case.

“The fact that she did saved my life,” Munn said, noting that her risk was calculated to be 37%. Her doctor prompted her to go for an MRI, then an ultrasound and finally a biopsy that confirmed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts, which is an “aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

She added: "I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.'

"I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Alamy

"For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes," the star wrote.

Olivia concluded: "Thank you to the friends who've had breast cancer and the friends who connected me to friends who have had breast cancer for guiding me through some of my most uncertain and overwhelming months."