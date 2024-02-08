US Supreme Court signals ballot disqualification doubt over Donald Trump running for presidency

8 February 2024, 20:42 | Updated: 8 February 2024, 20:44

The Supreme Court has signalled its willingness to reject a state judicial decision disqualifying Donald Trump from running for the presidency
The Supreme Court has signalled its willingness to reject a state judicial decision disqualifying Donald Trump from running for the presidency. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Supreme Court has signalled its willingness to reject a state judicial decision disqualifying Donald Trump from running for the presidency.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Colorado's court ruled Trump be taken off the ballot in the state for his part in the 2021 insurrection of the United States Capitol building.

But all but one of the nine supreme court justices have signalled their doubts over the Colorado ruling during Thursday's opening session of the federal court.

The landmark case, appealed to the court by Trump, will decide whether the former president can run for the November election if he is selected as the Republican nominee later this year.

The judges are set to hear arguments from both sides of the case. Trump's lawyers are arguing the insurrection was, in fact, a "riot".

It comes after Colorando's court ruled in December that he was not eligible to contest the Republican primary ballot due to his involvement in the insurrection during the end of his presidency and the handover of power to Joe Biden.

Demonstrators are seen outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Thursday
Demonstrators are seen outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Thursday. Picture: Alamy
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Trump stays on Illinois’ ballot as election board declines to ban him

Read More: 'I’m concerned about him': Joe Biden shares worry for King Charles amid cancer diagnosis and promises to reach out

If Colorado's decision is upheld, other states will be required to hold disqualification proceedings for Trump, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said.

"It will come down to just a handful of states that are going to decide the presidential election, a pretty daunting consequence," he said.

The case in question is being argued with reference to Amendment 14 of the United States Constitution. It outlaws anyone "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from standing for election in the country.

Trump's lawyer, Jonathan Mitchell, said his client cannot be disqualified because, as a president, he is deemed an "officer of the United States", and therefore an appointed official due to his election.

Jon Sopel on the problems facing a Trump vs Biden presidential race

Attempts to ban him from running are simply "election interference", Trump has claimed, labelling them as a "phony hoax".

"Every one of these cases comes out of the White House, from Biden," he said.

Colorado's ruling came after six state residents, a watchdog group, and two law firms filed the legal challenge.

Trump previously claimed the Colorado case was backed by Biden's allies, who were using the legal proceedings to remove him from the presidential race.

"They want to have the Supreme Court rule or vote to take me out of the race," he told a conservative radio programme.

"That would be a very terrible thing to do. It's about the vote. It's about our constitution."

Other states have seen attempts to disqualify him from the election following the January 6 riots - but almost all have failed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aerial view of the volcano erupting north of Grindavik, Iceland

Volcano in south-western Iceland erupts for third time since December

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

US Supreme Court seems poised to reject efforts to kick Trump off 2024 ballot

Joe Biden during Rishi Sunak's visit to Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Joe Biden ‘wilfully’ retained classified documents but ‘should not be charged’

Joe Biden is an 'elderly man' with 'poor memory'

Joe Biden will not be charged over 'wilfully' retaining classified materials due to his 'significant memory problems'

Jam Master Jay

Judge rejects defence request for mistrial in Jam Master Jay murder case

Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Michelle O'Neill has said Gaza should not become a 'graveyard for international law'.

‘Let’s not make Gaza a graveyard for international law’, Northern Ireland’s FM says as she calls for ceasefire

Exclusive
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown joins LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr

‘I made mistakes but I apologised’: Gordon Brown wades into row over Sunak's trans jibe as PM refuses to say sorry

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky appoints new army leader at pivotal moment in war with Russia

Blue cards are set to be introduced in football as part of sin-bin trials clamping down on cynical fouls and dissent

Blue cards set to be introduced in football as part of revolutionary sin-bin trials tacking cynical fouls and dissent

A new sighting of Abdul Ezedi on Chelsea Bridge

Sighting of fugitive Clapham chemical attack suspect confirmed as police raid two houses in Tyneside

Keir Starmer has confirmed Labour will ditch the green pledge.

Keir Starmer slashes Labour's £28bn green spending pledge in major U-turn

Germany US Ukraine

German chancellor heads for US to send ‘clear signal’ to Putin on Ukraine aid

Josh Guilder, 23, swiped dummies from five youngsters around Harlow, Essex, between February 10 and August 7 last year, police said

Homeless thief who snatched dummies from babies' mouths because he was 'never weened from soothers' is jailed

Pär Sundström

Father who had face chewed off by a bear gets 'revenge' by turning animal into kebab

Brianna Ghey's mum has addressed Sunak's comments.

Brianna Ghey’s grieving mother breaks silence on Rishi Sunak’s PMQs trans jibe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Riverwalk apartment building, Millbank, Westminster, London

Parents of teen who posed as oligarch's son before falling from Thames apartment criticise police over investigation
Ed Miliband is expected to back Starmer's green pledge U-turn.

Ed Miliband ‘to support Labour ditching flagship £28bn green pledge’ following speculation he could resign
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr, parents of a baby who was decapitated during delivery, during a press conference at their lawyers office in Atlanta.

Death of baby decapitated during delivery at Georgia hospital ruled a homicide

Cruel mum and dad forced daughter to use wheelchair for four years to claim extra disability benefits

Cruel mum and dad forced daughter to use wheelchair for four years to claim extra disability benefits
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Peshawar, Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif strikes confident note in Pakistan vote marred by Khan imprisonment

Snow has fallen in the UK.

Brits warned they could be stranded as snow hits UK with up to 10 inches expected amid arrival of wintry conditions
Christian Bale

Christian Bale breaks ground on foster homes project

The British countryside is a 'racist, colonial' white space.

British countryside is a 'racist and colonial' white space, wildlife charities claim

A Palestinian child looks at the damage to his family’s house after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes kill 13 in southern Gaza town that could be next target in war

Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise over his comments

Sunak refuses to apologise to Brianna Ghey's family over trans jibe insisting what he said was 'absolutely legitimate'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William joked about recent royal health woes during a London Air Ambulance fundraiser with Tom Cruise

Prince William jokes about 'getting away from it all' after Princess Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

‘It means a great deal to us’: Prince William thanks public for support amid King Charles and Kate's health struggles
King Charles

King Charles makes first public statement since his shock cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit