Top surgeon claims operators are only working once a fortnight because of NHS pressures and strikes

28 April 2023, 23:33

The UK's top surgeon has said surgeons want to perform operations but can't because of NHS pressures
The UK's top surgeon has said surgeons want to perform operations but can't because of NHS pressures. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Surgeons are only carrying out one operation a fortnight, the UK's head surgeon has claimed.

Professor Neil Mortensen, president of the Royal College of Surgeons on England, revealed that NHS backlogs mean the high-level medics are reaching record low productivity.

He also claimed to the Telegraph that staff shortages and lack of operating theatre space has caused the lull.

Prof Mortensen told the newspaper that his surgeons tell him that: “I want to operate but because of the way things are organised I can only get in to do surgery one day every two weeks.”

Prof Mortensen added that patient safety issues caused by the strikes was “extremely concerning” to him.

It comes after Great Ormond Street announced it has declared an incident over "serious concerns" about how it will safely staff the children's hospital with nurses going on strike.

Chief executive Mat Shaw said children "have no voice in the debate" over pay and needed to be protected as he issued the alert.

The intervention comes a day after the head of People hold placards on a picket line outside Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in London declared a critical incident
The intervention comes a day after the head of People hold placards on a picket line outside Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in London declared a critical incident. Picture: Getty

Read More: GMB union votes to accept NHS pay offer after Unite rejects deal
Read More: NHS dentist charges in England rise by 8.5% - see how much more you'll pay for each treatment

The Royal College of Nursing is striking from the evening of Sunday April 30 to the end of May 1, with GOSH saying the sheer volume of nurses going on strike has led it to fears for patients' safety.

GOSH worried it will also be hit by the National Education Union's industrial action between April 27 and May 2 2023.

Mr Shaw said on Friday: "We respect the right of our staff to take part in lawful industrial action, but after exhausting all options, at the moment we have serious concerns over how we will safely staff our hospital during the strike.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our patients and so we have no choice but to declare a business continuity incident.

"These children have no voice in the debate and we must protect them. We urgently need safety exemptions for our intensive care units and other areas of the hospital."

The hospital has seen 4,300 fewer patients than normal during the junior doctors' and nurses' strikes - a 33% drop.

GOSH, Britain's largest paediatric centre, has tried to find alternative ways to accommodate the strikes safely, having discharged patients who can safely return home and explored if they could be sent to other hospitals.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles will be celebrated by Hollywood royalty and kids favourite Winnie-the-Pooh at his Coronation

Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh join star-studded Coronation line-up for King Charles's big day

The plans were left in a Spoons pub in Barrow, Cumbria on a raucous night out

Plans for £1.3bn nuclear submarine found in Cumbrian Wetherspoons toilets

Indianapolis shootings

Man sentenced to 240 years in jail for his part in robbery which left four dead

Angela Kelly has moved to the Lake District after being kicked off the Windsor Estate by King Charles

Late Queen's confidante cast out by King Charles - as he kicks dresser out of home on Windsor Estate

Juice mission to Jupiter

Crucial antenna jams on £1.4bn spacecraft bound for Jupiter’s moons

The worker died during work in the West Midlands (Curzon Street site pictured)

HS2 worker dies in industrial incident 'in first fatality during controversial meja-project'

June Fox-Brown was slain by the student and then decapitated at her home

Uni student 'detained indefinitely' after killing and dismembering a great-grandmother, court hears

Fiona Beal began giving her evidence to a murder trial jury

Primary school teacher who stabbed partner and buried his body in garden tells court she 'can't remember much' about killing
Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson

Andy Warhol portrait of disgraced OJ Simpson to go under the hammer

Evacuation flights from Sudan will stop tomorrow.

Evacuation flights from Sudan to end on Saturday evening giving Brits less than a day to flee war hell

TV's Mel Sykes has detailed how she was groped by a celebrity at an awards show over a decade ago - and wa supported by late co-host Des O'Connor after the incident

Mel Sykes has claimed TV personality groped her breasts at awards bash making her "sick"

Members of the GMB have accepted the Government's pay offer to health workers

GMB union votes to accept NHS pay offer after Unite rejects deal

Police officers take cover during an anti-gang operation in the Portail neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Two journalists killed in Haiti as gang violence spikes

The baby took Kate's handbag during the royal outing

Hilarious moment baby steals Kate's bag at Aberfan meet and greet

Rescuers in Uman, Ukraine

Russian missile attack on Ukraine leaves at least 22 dead

The body has been confirmed as David Yates's

Body found at reservoir after death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock confirmed as her fiance

Latest News

See more Latest News

A furious man broke up eco-protesters in London today.

Man confronted by police as he tears down slow-walking eco mob's banners and tells cops: 'Get them out the road!'
GOSH fears for the impact of the nurses' strikes

Great Ormond Street declares incident as it fears nurses' strike will seriously damage children's safety at hospital
The best and worst seaside towns in the UK have been revealed

UK's best and worst seaside towns as voted for by Brits - where does your favourite rank?

British Transport Police have released images of a woman who is said to have information on the sexual assault of a man.

Man sexually assaulted after ‘refusing to link arms’ with woman at London Underground station
The man's remains were found in a home in Wimbledon

Dismembered body found in shallow grave in London as police create exact likeness of victim's face
Gary Lineker shared his views after Richard Sharp stepped down

'Not now, not ever': Gary Lineker wades into BBC chairman row saying candidates shouldn’t be chosen by government
Hattie Osma says she found an image of Princess Diana in her ham.

‘My God, that’s Lady Di isn’t it!?’: Woman who found Princess Diana's image in her ham says she ‘nearly’ ate it before realising
Firefighters work at an apartment building destroyed by a Russian attack in the town of Uman

Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine kill at least 19 people

Jodie Marsh was investigated by the RSPCA

Jodie Marsh slams cruel 'trolls' for making her life hell over animal abuse claims after RSPCA raid her £1m farm
William and Kate visited the memorial garden

Prince William and Kate pay their respects at Aberfan memorial garden 57 years on from Queen's visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Floella Benjamin is set to get a key role at the Coronation

Floella Benjamin gets top job at Coronation, as officials plot 'fortress' security for Crown Jewels amid heist fears
Prince Harry warned the royals they could become laughing stocks unless action was taken against NGN

Harry warned royal family would become 'laughing stock' if he was blocked from suing The Sun's publisher
The brothers are totally estranged, an expert has said

'On absolute ice': Feuding William and Harry are 'totally estranged and unlikely to speak at coronation'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit