Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall criticised for suggesting Jewish people are ‘frightened’ by Sadiq Khan

Susan Hall said she wants to make London safer 'particularly for Jewish communities'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tory candidate for mayor of London Susan Hall is being urged to apologise after claiming Jewish communities were "frightened" by Sadiq Khan.

Ms Hall made the comments at a Conservative Friends of Israel event on the fringes of the Tory party conference in Manchester.

She said one of the “most important” things she would do if elected Mayor would be to make the city “safer” - particularly “for Jewish communities.”

“I know how frightened some of the community is because of the divisive attitude of Sadiq Khan,” she said.

Susan Hall after appearing on LBC. Picture: Alamy

“One of the most important things that I will do when I become mayor of London is to make it safer for everyone, but particularly for our Jewish community.

“I will ask for as much help as I can get in London, because we need to defeat him.”

At Conference today, she said: “I’ll never apologise for standing up for the Jewish Community.”

The shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, said her remarks were "divisive and disgusting".

In another conference gaffe, she promised to be the first "female Labour mayor" of London in a slip of the tongue.

She gave an upbeat speech about her chances of defeating Sadiq Khan in next year's election, but ended her remarks with a gaffe.

She said: "In 213 days' time, (Khan) can do whatever he likes, because I will be sitting at my desk in City Hall as your first female Labour - not, not Labour, never Labour - your first, female, London mayor."

Polling suggests Ms Hall is only narrowly behind Mr Khan, and Conservatives in City Hall are optimistic about their chances when the election comes in May.