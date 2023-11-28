Exclusive

Tory London mayoral candidate Susan Hall rages against Sadiq Khan after 'pickpocketing ordeal on Tube'

Susan Hall tells Nick Ferrari about 'pickpocket ordeal'

By Kit Heren

Susan Hall, the Conservative mayoral candidate for London, has hit out at Sadiq Khan claiming she was pickpocketed on the Tube.

Ms Hall says she had £40 in cash and her Oyster card taken from her on Monday after she was 'shoved' on the Metropolitan line between Finchley Road and Pinner at about 2pm.

The wallet was returned to her later that afternoon by a member of the public with the money still inside, but Ms Hall still thinks it was stolen.

She said crime was "completely out of control" in London under Mr Khan's administration.

"Today I have felt the consequences of that when a pickpocket targeted me on the London Underground," she said.

"We should not have to put up with criminals brazenly committing crimes in broad daylight, and I am determined to make London safer for everyone next May."

British Transport Police data suggests that thefts on the Tube have skyrocketed in recent years. Some 7,899 instances were reported in 2022 - over double the 3,380 recorded the year before.

Ms Hall, a London Assembly member, is seeking to oust Mr Khan from City Hall in the mayoral elections next May.

She has long been an outspoken critic of her Labour opponent, and has often highlighted the damaging effects of crime and violence in London.

Susan Hall criticised Sadiq Khan after she was pickpocketed. Picture: Alamy

Ms Hall has promised an extra £200 million for policing if she is elected, telling the Conservative conference: "We have got to get more bobbies on the beat."

She has promised to set up "specialist units within the police to tackle burglaries, robberies, and thefts, dismantling the criminal gangs that are behind these".

A recent poll shows Ms Hall trailing Mr Khan in the race for City Hall. The survey by Lord Ashcroft, published last week, shows Mr Khan on 50 points, well ahead of Ms Hall on 23. But internal Conservative party polling suggests that the race may be closer.