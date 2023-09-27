Susan Hall 'doesn't feel safe walking home at night and walks with keys between her fingers' as she calls for better policing

27 September 2023, 12:48 | Updated: 27 September 2023, 12:49

Susan Hall says she doesn't feel safe walking home at night
Susan Hall says she doesn't feel safe walking home at night. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kit Heren

Susan Hall has said she doesn't feel safe walking home alone at night and walks with the sharp point of her keys between her fingers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Conservative London mayoral candidate told LBC's Nick Ferrari that she had felt less safe in the capital over the past five years, and said many women feel the same,

Ms Hall, who will face off against the Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan next May, called for the Met Police to deploy more frontline officers on the streets to help all Londoners feel safer.

Asked if she feels safe walking home in London at night, Ms Hall said: "No, not anymore… You ask most women - if you’re walking along at night, and you can hear someone behind you, you think ‘who’s that?’

"It’s funny because I’ve spoken to men and they don’t feel that," Ms Hall said, recalling a conversation with a male friend who said he never felt worried coming home alone from the pub after a few drinks.

Read more: I 'give my word' there will be no pay-per-mile in London and I’d scrap Ulez expansion on day one, Susan Hall tells LBC

Read more: Mayoral candidate Susan Hall brushes off liking tweet praising Enoch Powell saying any offence ‘wasn’t intended’

Susan Hall feels unsafe walking home in London at night

In contrast, she said that she had spoken to young female colleagues "and they carry their keys with the sharp bit hanging out their hands.

"The number of people I’ve said that to in various meetings and they say well ‘I do that’."

Asked if she does the same, Ms Hall said: "Since I heard that, yes I do, adding "you do feel threatened."

There have been a number of high-profile killings of lone women at night in recent years, including Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa and Zara Aleena. Mr Khan and the Met have pledged to crack down on violence against women and girls.

Ms Hall said that "the person behind you is almost certainly going to be fine, it’s just at night and the echo of the steps" that feel uneasy.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Susan Hall | 27/09/23

She added: "In the last five years I’ve been more concerned than I have before."

There are more than 34,000 police officers in the Met - meaning the force is the largest it has ever been.

But Ms Hall said that Mr Khan "hasn’t got control of the police whatsoever."

She added: "We’ve got more frontline police officers now than ever. Where are they? We are not seeing them on the streets.

"This is the first time the Metropolitan Police have ever been put in special measures…

"And policing is a massive part of what I want to put right in London, because too many people don’t feel safe."

Mr Khan has vowed to reform the police in line with recommendations made by Baroness Casey in her damning review this year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aftermath of blaze that tore through wedding in Iraq

Aftermath of Iraqi wedding hall inferno which killed more than 100 revealed

The girl was stabbed to death after a teenager tried to give her flowers

Girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon after teenage boy 'tried to give her flowers' on bus

Space Station

American and two Russians return to Earth after a year in space

Brits will get to bathe in 24C heat after Storm Agnes

Exact date UK to hit 24C in 'mini-heatwave' after Storm Agnes batters Britain

Germany Far Right Group Ban

German government bans far-right group which was targeting children

Armenia Azerbaijan

Ex-head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government detained by Azerbaijan

A protest against the development of the Rosebank oil and gas field in June 2023

Go-ahead for largest British oil field Rosebank sparks climate backlash

Iran Satellite

Iran has put imaging satellite in space, says minister

Netherlands Panda

Dutch crowds cheer as giant panda begins long journey to China

South Korea North Korea US

North Korea set to expel US soldier who entered illegally across border

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row

File photo of North Sea oil rigs

Largest untapped UK oil field approved for drilling to help 'secure energy independence', despite eco-activists' outcry

Russia Ukraine War

Russia accuses UK and US agencies of helping plan attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

A prime opportunity for film fans to scream "get out of ma swamp!", Airbnb's latest all-star getaway is set to send Shrek fans screaming.

'Get out of ma swamp!': Shrek's secluded swamp hut is now available to rent on Airbnb

Europe Climate Lawsuit

Six young people take on 32 European nations in climate change court case

Footage posted on social media from the scene of the incident shows a large emergency services response

Schoolgirl, 15, stabbed to death near bus stop in Croydon as teenager arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tory London Mayoral candidate tied herself in knots when grilled about 'liking' a tweet about Enoch Powell

Mayoral candidate Susan Hall brushes off liking tweet praising Enoch Powell saying any offence ‘wasn’t intended’
Mother-of-three ‘died of cardiac arrest’ after cold water immersion therapy

Mother-of-three ‘died of cardiac arrest’ after cold water immersion therapy

Bear cubs released at Woburn Safari Park

Mexican mother shields son from bear as it eats birthday picnic

Iraq Wedding Fire

Scores killed in blaze at Iraq wedding celebration ’caused by fireworks’

Susan Hall told LBC she wouldn't repurpose Ulez cameras for pay-per-mile driving in London

I 'give my word' there will be no pay-per-mile in London and I’d scrap Ulez expansion on day one, Susan Hall tells LBC
Footage posted on social media from the scene of the incident shows a large emergency services response

Police and paramedics surround Croydon bus amid reports 'a schoolgirl' has been 'stabbed'

CORRECTION Armenia Azerbaijan

Almost 200 Azerbaijani soldiers killed during Nagorno-Karabakh offensive

Fireworks set decorations on the ceiling alight, sparking the blaze that killed 100 people, including the bride and groom

Shocking video shows start of Iraq wedding disaster as fireworks ignite decorations before blaze breaks out, killing 114
In a move that's already dividing opinion, sauce connoisseur Heinz is set to launch a tomato ketchup-inspired pasta sauce.

An insult to Italy? Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce - and it's already dividing opinion
Iraq Wedding Fire

Wedding fire kills more than 100 people in Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit