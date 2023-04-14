'I love you dad': National guardsman Jack Teixeria shouts in court as he's charged with leaking Pentagon documents

14 April 2023, 17:19 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 18:41

Jack Teixeria appeared in court accused of leaking secret documents
Jack Teixeria appeared in court accused of leaking secret documents. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

US National Guardsman Jack Douglas Teixeria shouted to his father during his first court appearance court after being arrested for allegedly sharing top-secret Pentagon files with his gamer pals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Teixeira, 21, was arraigned in a Boston courtroom and charged with two federal counts, including unauthorised detention and transmission of national defence information and unauthorised removal of classified information and defence materials.

It has been described the "worst leak of secret documents since Edward Snowden".

US attorney Merrick Garland described Teixeira’s arrest "in connection with an investigation into an alleged unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information”.

Mr Teixeira did not enter a formal plea during the court hearing, and was informed he qualifies for a public defender and will be detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.

His mother and father sat with another unidentified relative in the front row fidgeting as the rest of the courtroom filled with press. 

He said nothing as he entered and sat with his hands in his lap during much of the hearing only speaking when required by the judge.

As he was led away, his father, also named Jack Teixeira, called out "I love you, Jack."He paused and turned back, looking doe-eyed at the crowd in the courtroom filled with press."I love you too, Dad," he said.

The documents he is accused of leaking included details of Ukraine's air defences, terrorism and other detailed intelligence assessments of allies and other countries.

Jack Douglas Teixeria
Jack Douglas Teixeria. Picture: Alamy
Jack Douglas Teixeria's arrest
Jack Douglas Teixeria's arrest. Picture: social media

Read More: National guardsman dubbed 'Jack the dripper' accused of leaking top secret documents since last year

Read More: National guardsman alleged to be behind Pentagon documents leak arrested

It has been suggested that Mr Teixeira may face charges under the Espionage Act, under which each charge can carry up to a 10-year prison sentence.

The leaks were traced back to popular gaming platform, Discord, where it is believed he revealed the documents to impress members of a group he was allegedly apart of, named Thug Shaker Central.

The group included between 20 and 30 young men, who have been labelled gun fanatics and regularly posted about video games, guns and shared racist memes.

Teixeria's family leaving court after the hearing
Teixeria's family leaving court after the hearing. Picture: Getty

Discord is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement officials, a spokesman for the platform said: "We are aware that law enforcement officials have arrested the individual accused of illegally posting classified material on our platform. We have cooperated with officials and remain committed to doing so as this investigation continues."

FBI investigators arrested him without incident in Dighton, Massachusetts on Thursday before bundling the 21-year-old into the back of a police van.

Teixeira posted the treasure trove of top secret files under his online user name 'Jack the Dripper' for months before the leak was uncovered.

It is believed to have started on a Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games. 

Teixeira is believed to have posted about guns, games and top secret US government information.

Jack Teixeira worked as a low-ranking IT official in his role as a Cyber Transport Systems journeyman and court documents show the suspect had held a Top Secret clearance from 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Baby Finley was burnt and beaten in the days before his murder on Christmas Day, 2020

Heartless parents joked about selling their dead baby’s pushchair hours after 'savage and brutal' Christmas Day murder

France Pension Ruling

Macron’s plan to raise French retirement age approved by constitutional council

Police divers recently returned to the Lancashire river where mother-of-two Nicola Bulley disappeared

Nicola Bulley coroner 'unimpressed with police' as they return to River Wyre but force slams 'misinformed speculation'

France Notre Dame Fire

‘Don’t give up’: Macron praises workers during Notre Dame Cathedral visit

Katie Price has said she is "over the moon" that eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty over the messages

Katie Price 'over the moon' Met officers found guilty of gross misconduct over Harvey messages as two of them sacked

Leaked Documents Investigation

US guardsman appears in court over leak of highly classified military documents

Matthew King was due to be sentenced on Friday

'Basic errors' that delayed terrorist’s sentencing make it 'impossible' to tackle court backlogs, say frustrated lawyers

Breaking
Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute

Nurses to stage fresh wave of strikes on bank holiday after rejecting Government's 5% pay offer

A student who threw eggs at King Charles during a walkabout in York has been found guilty of threatening behaviour.

Student who hurled 'at least five' eggs at Charles during York walkabout found guilty of threatening behaviour

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces resist ‘re-energised’ Russian assault on Bakhmut

Keith Bettison was sentenced to 14 years for the murder of his wife, and nine concurrent years for six counts of sexual assault.

London bus driver who strangled wife exposed as paedophile during murder investigation

The Government wants to make the process to convert bases into migrant camps easier

Govt wants to give itself permission to turn bases into migrant camps 'without consulting locals and councils'

Leaked Documents

Guardsman accused over records leak to appear in court

Hands-free driving is being introduced on UK motorways

Ford launches hands-free driving on motorways as UK becomes first European country to greenlight system

An OnlyFans model who was taking scantily clad pictures in a cave had to be rescued by lifeguards after being trapped when the tide came in.

OnlyFans model taking scantily clad pics in cave has to be rescued by RNLI after tide comes in

The government has spent £2bn in asylum costs in the last year.

Government spent £2bn on asylum costs in year since Rwanda deal was struck

Latest News

See more Latest News

The player previously was at Everton

Ex-Everton player to face no further action after being arrested on suspicion of child sex offences
The baby was burnt and beaten.

Cannabis-smoking parents guilty of Christmas Day murder of their baby - days after he was placed back in their care
Submarine base

Russia’s Pacific fleet put on high alert for snap drills

Big Breakfast house sold for £4.3million after owners of the 'cursed' six-bed telly location slash price by over £1.4million

Big Breakfast house sold for £4.3million after owners of the 'cursed' six-bed telly location slash price by over £1.4million
The fan died after being hit at Ghent's station

West Ham fan dies after being hit by train in Belgium after Europa Conference League tie

Rory Stewart could return to politics

Rory Stewart to run for London mayor? Former MP hints at political comeback

King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts

King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims
The Drake and Josh star said he left his phone in the car

Drake and Josh star Drake Bell laughs off missing person report: 'This is what happens when you leave your phone in a car'
The search for the missing hiker found a body

Heartbreaking tribute from daughter after body found in search for woman, 56, who vanished while walking dog
Yemen

Exchange of prisoners in Yemen’s long-running war has begun, Red Cross says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans
The Sussexes announced this week that Prince Harry would attend his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry was 'always going to Coronation alone' after Meghan was put in an 'impossible position'
Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Is Camilla going to be Queen after the King's Coronation?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’
Shelagh Fogarty discusses junior doctors strikes.

'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit