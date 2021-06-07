Sussexes ask people to help charities instead of sending gifts after birth of baby girl

7 June 2021, 09:25

Harry and Meghan&squot;s second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday
Harry and Meghan's second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked well-wishers to support organisations helping women rather than send them gifts following the birth of their daughter.

The couple's second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday.

Lilibet is the Queen's family nickname.

A post on the couple's Archewell Foundation website said: "For those inquiring on sending gifts, we would ask that you support or learn more about these organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc, Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation."

Girls Inc, a US-based non-profit organisation, aims to "inspire and empower" girls aged five to 18 through various programmes, while Harvest Home supports homeless pregnant women and their babies.

CAMFED (Campaign for Female Education) aims to improve girls' education in Africa, while the Myna Mahila Foundation provides jobs for women in India.

Responding to the couple's announcement, CAMFED tweeted: "We're thrilled for your family & you can rest assured we're here to make the world a better place for all of us, by supporting girls to learn, thrive and lead."

Harry and Meghan revealed they were expecting a girl in March during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She was born was born at 11:40am on Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California weighing in at 7lb 11oz 

Lili is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and the first to be born since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April.

In a message of thanks on their Archewell website, Harry and Meghan said: "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."

The Sussexes' press secretary confirmed the baby had been named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

She added: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales."

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared congratulations on social media.

Harry and Meghan are now on parental leave, their website said.

