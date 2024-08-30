Woman, 41, arrested following 'suspicious death' of child in Swansea

Emergency services were called to a house in Cwm Du Close. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested after the 'suspicious death' of a child in Swansea.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A murder probe was launched after emergency services were called to a house in Cwm Du Close in the Gendros area of Swansea on Thursday evening.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody in Bridgend, South Wales Police said.

They added that the child and the woman lived together and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

An incident room has been set up and the investigation is being led by the force's major crime investigations team.

Read more: Two missed chances to help tragic Inga: Twin sister of woman who died in crowded A&E hits out over hospital failings

Read more: Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack

Chief Superintendent Chris Truscott, divisional commander for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said: "This is a distressing incident which will be a shock to the local community.

"Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the child's death and there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

"Speculation on social media is unhelpful and will cause distress to those affected by this incident at an already difficult time."