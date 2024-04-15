Teenager arrested after Sydney church stabbing, as police officer's jaw broken in 'riots'

15 April 2024, 16:43 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 17:01

The attacker is 15, police say
The attacker is 15, police say. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A teenager has been arrested after a stabbing attack at a church in which four people were injured, with a police officer suffering a broken jaw after a riot broke out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the scene in the Australian city after a knifeman attacked four people at a church, including a bishop. None of the victims were killed.

Officers said they arrested a 15-year-old boy who was "known to police", adding that he was suffering from "severe" injuries.

New South Wales acting assistant commissioner Andrew Holland said on Monday: "Police have initially spoken to the young person again, his injuries are quite severe in his hand.

Read more: 'Riot' breaks out after second Sydney stabbing with church goers holding attacker 'captive'

Read more: Moment grinning attacker is detained by congregation after Sydney church stabbing that left four injured

Police are seen following a stabbing at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley
Police are seen following a stabbing at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley. Picture: Alamy

"He's fairly upset and very distraught. He's asked to speak to his parents at this stage and we're making arrangements with his parents to make contact with him."

Police said they were keeping him in a secure location after arresting him.

AC Holland said: "The parishioners did a fantastic job subduing him after he stabbed the two clergy members."

New South Wales police guard the perimeter of the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's western suburb of Wakeley
New South Wales police guard the perimeter of the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's western suburb of Wakeley. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile riots broke out after the attack, with two police officers injured while taking part in a "wide-scale operation".

One of the officers suffered a broken jaw and another a twisted knee and chipped tooth, while several police vehicles were damaged.

It is the second stabbing attack in Sydney in three days, after a knifeman went on a rampage in a shopping centre, killing six. There is currently no indication that the two attacks are linked.

Officers said in an update on Monday afternoon: "A police operation in Sydney’s southwest has concluded following the alleged stabbing of a number of people.

Unsettling footage shows alleged Sydney stabbing suspect grinning while being restrained by parishioners

"About 7.10pm (10.10am UK time) on Monday 15 April 2024, police were called to Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports a number of people were stabbed.

"Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command, supported by multiple police resources from a number of commands and specialist units attended.

"A male was arrested on scene and he has been removed from the church and taken to an undisclosed location.

"The injured individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital.

"Police launched a wide-scale operation a public order incident at the location, during which two police officers were injured and a number of police vehicles sustained damage.

"A constable was hit with a metal object and sustained a twisted knee and a chipped tooth.

"Another constable sustained a broken jaw after he was hit with a brick and a fence paling. They were both taken to hospital for treatment."

There was a large police response following the stabbing at a church
There was a large police response following the stabbing at a church. Picture: Alamy

The stabbing at Christ the Good Shepherd Church "sparked a huge uproar", according to Alex Heinke, a reporter for 9 News Australia.

Mr Heinke told LBC that people had been marching through the streets with items such as rocks, bricks and tree stumps and causing "destruction".

He added the alleged attacker was held "captive" by church goers who were attending mass and that riot police had get through the crowds in order to arrest him.

A police car is seen vandalised outside a church where a bishop and churchgoers were reportedly stabbed
A police car is seen vandalised outside a church where a bishop and churchgoers were reportedly stabbed. Picture: Alamy

Mr Heinke said both police and civilian cars have been damaged in the disorder with glass being smashed in the street.

He added locals of the quiet Sydney suburb have locked themselves inside their homes.

Other videos on social media shows police struggling to deal with large crowds outside the Assyrian Aramaic church.

Horror footage shows moment bishop is attacked in Sydney

Footage of the harrowing attack was shared on social media.

The video shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel speaking to the congregation before a man dressed in all black walks up to him and allegedly stabs him a number of times.

Screams can be heard before a live feed of the Mass, which was being shown on YouTube, was quickly cut off.

Read more: Parents of Sydney stabber apologise and say 'monster' son 'may have killed women because he wanted a girlfriend'

Four men suffered lacerations in the attack, with two being taken to hospital.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Sudan Conference

World donors pledge more than two billion euros in aid for war-stricken Sudan

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Climate NOAA Coral Bleaching

Scientists say coral reefs around the world are experiencing mass bleaching

Donald Trump

Trump arrives at court for start of jury selection in historic hush money trial

Angry crowds gather outside Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney following a stabbing

'Riot' breaks out after second Sydney stabbing with church goers holding attacker 'captive'

Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's actions

Rishi Sunak says Iran sought to 'plunge the Middle East into new crisis' with Israel attack as he urges 'restraint'

Supreme Court Thomas

Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session with no explanation

Una Crown pictured with her husband Jack

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murdering 86-year-old Una Crown, who was found dead at home 11 years ago

London's public transport network is vast and comprehensive, but not without its faults...

London's most ‘bizarre and infuriating’ transport quirks including a five-metre cycle lane and ‘labyrinth’ Tube station

Derek Underwood has died aged 78

England and Kent cricket legend Derek Underwood dies aged 78, as county lauds 'one of its greatest ever players'

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence.

'This is an assault on America': Defiant Donald Trump punches the air as criminal trial begins

Sydney church

Man arrested after reported stabbing at church in Sydney

Police confirmed a man has been arrested

Moment grinning attacker is detained by congregation after Sydney church stabbing that left four injured

Emmanuel Macron has admitted the Olympic opening ceremony may have to be moved from the Seine

Macron says France may move Paris Olympic opening ceremony from 'world first' River Seine location over ISIS threat

Hannah Waddingham has called out a photographer that asked her to "show some leg" at the Olivier Awards in London

Hannah Waddingham confronts photographer who asked her to ‘show some leg’ at Oliviers

Collapsed bridge

FBI ‘opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse’

Latest News

See more Latest News

An empty section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, in Surrey when it was closed in March for construction

Drivers warned as seven-mile stretch of M25 to close for an entire weekend

Liz Truss 'bugged' Boris Johnson while had Covid

Liz Truss admits she kept 'bugging' Boris Johnson in hospital when he was recovering from Covid
Joel Cauchi killed six people in a stabbing attack in Sydney

Parents of Sydney stabber apologise and say 'monster' son 'may have killed women because he wanted a girlfriend'
Former British boxing champion, Willie Limond

Former British boxing champion Willie Limond dies aged 45 weeks before planned comeback

Refugees in Gaza

Israeli military warns Palestinians not to return to war-torn northern Gaza

The former prime minister Liz Truss joined Iain Dale for a wide-ranging discussion ahead of the release of her new book

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over response to mini-budget, Liz Truss tells LBC
Pakistan flooding

Lightning and rains kill 36 people in Pakistan

The attacked was captured on video

Sydney rocked by second mass stabbing in days as knifeman attacks bishop and worshippers in church
Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore’s prime minister will step down on May 15

Winds are set to batter parts of the UK

‘Mini-tornado’ hits UK city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for high winds up to 55mph

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit