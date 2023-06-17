Take That's Howard Donald scrapped from Nottingham Pride after liking homophobic tweets

17 June 2023, 21:19

The Take That star liked several offensive tweets - leading to his sacking from a solo gig at Nottingham Pride
The Take That star liked several offensive tweets - leading to his sacking from a solo gig at Nottingham Pride. Picture: PA/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Take That star Howard Donald has been dropped as an act from Nottingham Pride after liking a string of homophobic and transphobic.

The singer, 55, liked a series of offensive tweets on his Twitter account which were picked up by gay outlet Pink News which prompted the Groovebox Nottingham Pride Festival to act.

In a statement on social media, Groovebox Festival said: "In light of recent events, Howard Donald will no longer be playing at our Nottingham Pride Festival on Saturday 29 July at Binks Yard.

"We would like to offer our thanks to the public for alerting us to the situation this morning and also appreciate your patience while we spoke to the relevant parties."

Read More: 'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act

Take That are due to headline the London British Summertime Festival in Hyde Park later this year
Take That are due to headline the London British Summertime Festival in Hyde Park later this year. Picture: Getty

In an Instagram story on Saturday, Donald wrote: "I have made a huge error in my judgement (by) liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community and for that, I am deeply sorry and I know I have let everyone down.

"I am really disappointed in myself and I am sorry for any hurt that I have caused by my uneducated actions.

"I clearly have a lot to learn and it's a priority for me that I do this."

Take That, now a trio following the departure of Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, have been working on an album in recent months.

They are set to headline the British Summer Time festival and have just released a cinematic adaptation of Greatest Days - the hit musical about Take That.

Donald, who was also a judge on German reality talent show Got To Dance, was separately going to perform in Nottingham next month.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Warburton was accused of inappropriate behaviour by two women last year - triggering a parliamentary investigation that he claims was flawed

Tory MP David Warburton resigns after sex and drugs investigation - triggering new by-election headache for Sunak

Russia Africa Putin

Putin meets African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan

The Wlodarcyzk family were confirmed to be the four people who were found dead on Friday

Pictured: Two children and two adults found dead in Hounslow named by police

Mortgage payments could rise by over £3,000 a year - as rate rises continue to bite homeowners

Annual mortgage repayments set to rise by almost £3k next year

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast

Iran Saudi Arabia

Top Saudi diplomat arrives in Tehran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties

Lhubiriha Secondary Schoo

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school

Davide Rebellin

Truck driver arrested over crash that killed Italian cyclist

The mayor of the Ugandan border town said 41 bodies were recovered, including 38 pupils.

Students among at least 40 killed in Uganda school attack by militants linked to Islamic State group

Meeting in Ukraine

African leaders to discuss peace plan with Putin after Ukraine trip

Trooping the Colour of the King's reign

Beaming King Charles and royal family wave to crowds as they celebrate the monarch's birthday parade with flypast

Flooding

Thousands begin journey home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes

Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were stabbed to death in Nottingham.

Nottingham attack suspect remanded in custody on murder and attempted murder charges

A Spotify executive has criticised Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed by Spotify exec after streaming giant axes Archetypes podcast

People in a hospital corridor

Doctors advise over-60s to stay indoors amid Indian heatwave

North Korea meeting

North Korea party conference tackles economy and defence strategies

Latest News

See more Latest News

The bodies were found in a flat on Staines Road in Hounslow

Four people including boy, 3, and girl, 11, found dead in West London flat

Canada Highway Crash site

Bus involved in Canadian crash that killed 15 did not have right of way – police

The King's Birthday Honours list has been released

Davina McCall, Ian Wright and Line of Duty's Vicky McClure among those recognised in King's Birthday Honours list
The university students were stabbed to death on Tuesday morning

Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar 'died a hero' after 'trying to save' friend Barnaby Webber
Over 20 crews were in attendance at the incident at Longmoor

Fire crews battle huge blaze on Ministry of Defence firing range with more than 12 hectares alight
Harry Kane became the first England player to score 50 competitive goals for the team

History for Harry! Kane sets new record as England cruise to 4-0 victory over Malta in Euro 2024 qualifier
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky urges African leaders to pressure Putin on political prisoners

Obit Ellsberg

Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dies aged 92

There are plans to sell hundreds of pubs and restaurants

Major hospitality chain speeds up plans to sell hundreds of pubs and restaurants - could your local be affected?
Poland China Dissident Artist

Exhibition by provocative artist opens in Poland despite Chinese pressure

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate may be forced to stay in 'smaller' house because Andrew set to remain in Royal Lodge

William and Kate forced to remain in 'small' Windsor home - because Andrew refuses to move

King Charles alongside picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list

Meghan's Spotify podcast has been dropped by the streamer

Meghan Markle's multi-million pound podcast Archetypes dropped by Spotify as it 'fails to hit targets'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours
Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit