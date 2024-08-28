Tana Ramsay opens up about fertility troubles and how she 'resented' husband Gordon

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay attend the the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Tana Ramsay, wife of legendary chef Gordon, has admitted she “resented” the TV star after having to do the “bulk” of the childcare for their family.

The former teacher said that, despite agreeing to do the majority of the housework while Gordon worked as a TV chef, she still found raising their family difficult.

“It doesn’t mean that sometimes you didn’t resent it,” she said.

“When I say resent, it’s just sometimes I’d be like, ‘oh, for God’s sake, you can’t, you know… do you need to sit on the sofa and sort of rest and watch the news and have ten minutes to yourself? Because I can’t do that.”

Speaking on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, she added: “'And I think I’d be lying if I said: ‘No, it’s fine, I took this on.’ And there were times it felt really hard, but you get over it.”

Together, Tana and Gordon share Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, five-year-old Oscar and baby Jesse.

Opening up about her struggles with fertility and coping with delivering her stillborn son Rocky at 20 weeks, she said: “He was just the most perfect little boy.

Tana and Gordon Ramsay at the birth of their child Jesse James. Picture: Instagram

“And I think that’s the thing is that you don’t know what to expect. But it’s like this tiny, tiny little doll.

“It was really hard. It’s that feeling of emptiness. And then the next morning you’re leaving the hospital and you haven’t got a baby.”

Tana revealed her husband decided not to be present at the birth of her first three children after becoming “squeamish” about the monumental event.

She said: “He’d have gone all squeamish and probably fainted, and all the attention would have been on him.

“I was like, no, this is my moment. So, it didn’t ever really bother me.

“I actually felt quite happy when we talked about it, and he said, ‘what do you think?’ I said, ‘look, if you don’t want to be in there, then don’t.’

“I had my mum which was really nice. But then for the for the other two, he was there. I don’t know what changed. It’s just he wanted to be there.