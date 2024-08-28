Tana Ramsay opens up about fertility troubles and how she 'resented' husband Gordon

28 August 2024, 12:44

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay attend the the GQ Men Of The Year Awards
Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay attend the the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Tana Ramsay, wife of legendary chef Gordon, has admitted she “resented” the TV star after having to do the “bulk” of the childcare for their family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former teacher said that, despite agreeing to do the majority of the housework while Gordon worked as a TV chef, she still found raising their family difficult.

“It doesn’t mean that sometimes you didn’t resent it,” she said.

“When I say resent, it’s just sometimes I’d be like, ‘oh, for God’s sake, you can’t, you know… do you need to sit on the sofa and sort of rest and watch the news and have ten minutes to yourself? Because I can’t do that.”

Read more: Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Speaking on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, she added: “'And I think I’d be lying if I said: ‘No, it’s fine, I took this on.’ And there were times it felt really hard, but you get over it.”

Together, Tana and Gordon share Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, five-year-old Oscar and baby Jesse.

Opening up about her struggles with fertility and coping with delivering her stillborn son Rocky at 20 weeks, she said: “He was just the most perfect little boy.

Tana and Gordon Ramsay at the birth of their child Jesse James.
Tana and Gordon Ramsay at the birth of their child Jesse James. Picture: Instagram

“And I think that’s the thing is that you don’t know what to expect. But it’s like this tiny, tiny little doll.

“It was really hard. It’s that feeling of emptiness. And then the next morning you’re leaving the hospital and you haven’t got a baby.”

Tana revealed her husband decided not to be present at the birth of her first three children after becoming “squeamish” about the monumental event.

She said: “He’d have gone all squeamish and probably fainted, and all the attention would have been on him.

“I was like, no, this is my moment. So, it didn’t ever really bother me.

“I actually felt quite happy when we talked about it, and he said, ‘what do you think?’ I said, ‘look, if you don’t want to be in there, then don’t.’

“I had my mum which was really nice. But then for the for the other two, he was there. I don’t know what changed. It’s just he wanted to be there.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Palestinian paramedic shows his bullet proof vest to the members of the Israeli forces inside an armoured vehicle

Israel launches military operation in occupied West Bank, killing 10 militants

South Korean singer Taeil, right, poses with other members of K-Pop group NCT 127

K-pop singer Taeil leaves boyband NCT over sex crime allegations

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick said he wants to put Nigel Farage's Reform UK "out of business".

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick says he wants to put Reform UK 'out of business'

Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics

The woman is believed to have died after being swallowed up by a sinkhole

Desperate search for tourist missing for five days after being swallowed up by sinkhole while out shopping

Former prison worker Hayley Jones is charged with wilful misconduct in a public office over an alleged relationship with murderer Jordan McSweeney

Prison teacher, 33, appears in court accused of having 'inappropriate relationship' with Zara Aleena's killer

Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

A Russian Army Buk-2M self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system fires at air targets in an undisclosed location

Russian missile hits Ukrainian city one day after deadly attack

High waves hit a coastal area in Ibusuki, Kagoshima prefecture

Three missing after Typhoon Shanshan brings heavy rain to Japan

The Dalai Lama waves from a car

Dalai Lama returns to Indian headquarters after knee replacement surgery in US

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the 'Popular Conservatives' conference

Liz Truss 'considered cutting NHS cancer care' to pay for tax cuts, new book claims

Pavel Durov smiles

French prosecutors set to charge or release Telegram chief Pavel Durov

Panda cub in close up with its cute wee face

Germany’s newest panda twins thrive during early days in Berlin Zoo

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's sister revealed 'final wish' in days before death as star hit with double heartbreak

TikTok tourists slammed after 'real-life Temple Run' trend sees users crash sacred Cambodian temple to mimic video game

TikTok tourists slammed after 'real-life Temple Run' trend sees users crash sacred Cambodian site to mimic video game

Footage of the high-speed chase has been released by the navy

Watch dramatic high-speed chase as Mexican navy attempt to stop cartel drug boats carrying more than 7 tons of cocaine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stark warning for fans who try to cheat Oasis reunion 2025 ticket system

'All sales data will be forensically examined': Stark warning for fans who try to cheat Oasis reunion 2025 ticket system
Police detain a man at Notting Hill Carnival

Man charged with attempted murder of mother stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

Protesters run after police shot warning shots and used water cannon to disperse them during a protest in Mandalay

Proposed UN resolution on Myanmar condemns military attacks on civilians

Deario Wilkerson was wanted for murder

Police discover murder suspect after he falls through ceiling from attic hiding place

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Two workers killed in tyre explosion at Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta

Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Italian firefighter divers work at the site of the shipwreck in Porticello,

Captain of Sicily tragedy yacht ‘not responding to prosecutors’ questions’

Police were called to an area between Kijkduin and Scheveningen Beaches in The Hague

Body found in the hunt for teen who vanished after going for swim off popular Dutch beach

A haul of cannabis at a British airport.

Hundreds of cannabis smugglers caught at UK customs after passengers told they'll 'face a fine' instead of jail time
Someone under an umbrella crosses a street in the heavy rain in Miyazaki

Japan prepares for powerful Typhoon Shanshan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit