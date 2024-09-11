Elon Musk slammed for 'disgusting and disturbing' tweet about Taylor Swift following Kamala Harris endorsement

Elon Musk has faced backlash for his tweet following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Elon Musk has been slammed for a tweet he posted about Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The music megastar made the announcement shortly after the the conclusion of the television debate in the 2024 US presidential race between the Democratic Nominee and former President Donald Trump.

In the tweet, Musk says: "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life".

Twitter users have taken to the site describing it as "disgusting and disturbing", "completely vile" and "literally sexual harassment" - particularly as Swift's post referenced women's rights to their own bodies.

One said: "Elon responding to tonight by telling Taylor Swift he’ll impregnate her is peak weirdo and creeper behavior".

Another said: "This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted. Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women."

Musk formally endorsed Trump two days after his assassination attempt last month.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Writing on Instagram, Swift said: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

She added: "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."

Swift signed her post "Childless Cat Lady", an ironic reference to an insulting remark Mr Trump's vice presidential pick JD Vance made about Democrat women.

'Gross'

Other tweets in reference to Musk's choice of words include "I don’t get surprised by what he says online anymore but my god that’s such an insane and telling way to talk about a woman."

Another user said: "His post is misogynistic because it seeks to reduce Swift's serious political stances to the stereotype of a "childless cat lady."

Another described it as "gross".

They added: "It's pretty clear already that Elon doesn't respect women. He only sees them as baby makers & sexual masseurs. This however is next level cringe. On what planet is this ok to say?"

The CEO of SpaceX has recieved criticism for his comments about women previously. Picture: Alamy

During the debate on Tuesday night, Trump made the extraordinary claim that migrants were eating Americans' pets.

Republican Mr Trump said that Haitian immigrants in the state of Ohio were eating people's cats and dogs, in an echo of a previous claim made by his vice-presidential pick, JD Vance.

Local officials have said there is no evidence that the Haitians are eating anyone's pets.

Ms Harris, the current Democrat vice-president, laughed and called him "extreme".

His 2024 campaign has focused heavily on illegal immigration, often referencing in his speeches crimes committed by migrants.

The debate itself was filled with several false claims made by Trump on a range of key issues including abortion, crime and immigration that were corrected by the debate's moderators.

Snap polls suggest Kamala Harris won last night's debate against Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump opened up about the assassination attempt against him during an interview with businessman Elon Musk in August.

At the time, he was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents after multiple gunshots were fired.

Video footage showed him dropping to the ground while clutching his right ear.

In November 2022, Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated by Musk, nearly two years after being banned.

The move reversed a ban that kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden's election victory.

Shortly after Musk's announcement on Twitter, the former president's account reappeared on the social media platform.