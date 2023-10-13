Teacher killed and several others injured as knifeman ‘shouting Allahu Akbar’ goes on rampage at school in France

Police outside the school in France after a knifeman launched an attack on teachers. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Asher McShane

A teacher has died after being attacked by a knifeman at a school in France.

The man killed one person and injured several others at the Gambetta high school in Arras.

A source told Le Parisien the man rushed into school shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

According to French news outlet Le Figaro, a teacher has been killed, a security guard was left critically injured after being stabbed multiple times, and another teacher was seriously hurt.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said: “A police operation took place at the Gambetta high school in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police.”

One of the victims tries to keep the attacker at bay with a chair. Picture: Social Media

According to local reports, a man of Chechen origin and his brother were arrested at the scene.

The attacker was on the national security register, according to police.

All schools in the city were put under lockdown and police have been put on high alert.

Footage of the attack has been shared on social media.

Students filmed the knife attack from their classroom windows. In the clip, the attacker, armed with a knife, can be seen swinging at people in the school’s car park.

The attack unfolded at the Gambetta High School in Arras, France. Picture: Google Street View

One of the victims tries to keep the attacker at bay with a chair before he falls to the ground, where he appeared to be stabbed.

One pupil told local news outlet La Voix du Nord: "We were leaving class to go to the canteen when we saw the guy with two knives attacking the teacher, who had blood on him.

"He tried to calm him down and protect us. He told us to leave, but we didn’t really understand, so we ran and others went back upstairs."

French media outlet BFMTV quoted police sources saying the suspect was a former pupil at the school.

The attack comes after former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal demanded Muslims take to the streets to demonstrate amid the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Meshaal said: “[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday.”

Muslims protested in support of Hamas in Baghdad’s Tahir Square and in Tokyo Muslims stood toe-to-toe with police outside the Israeli embassy in the city.

The chairperson of the Indonesian Mosque Council had urged all mosques to perform a prayer so that “the conflict in the Gaza Strip would end quickly.”