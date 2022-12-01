Teacher resigns after pupils discover her OnlyFans she ran to support her sick son

Ms Buchan quit her job after pupils discovered her OnlyFans account. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

A Scottish teacher has quit her job after pupils discovered her OnlyFans account, which she ran to raise money to support her poorly son.

Kirsty Buchan, 33, left Bannerman High School in Glasgow after an outcry among parents that she was using the raunchy app to sell nude photos.

The physics teacher resigned before disciplinary proceedings could be launched as Glasgow City Council opened an investigation.

But Ms Buchan has hit out at critics that forced her out of her role, saying: "Some people are saying I must be mad to go from being a physics teacher to selling nude photos online.

"But it has become very clear to me that I was insane to stick at that job for six years under the strain that I was facing every day."

She told the Daily Record: "I was staying up to 1am doing extra unpaid work and the stress was unbelievable. I was crying my eyes out at my situation and I didn't know which way to turn.

"I had read about other teachers earning £50,000 a month on the site and I had a sick child at home who needed a mum who is earning.

The teacher sold photos through OnlyFans. Picture: Social media

"I have bills to pay and a mortgage and it wasn't even a difficult decision. Glasgow City Council has come out and said they were going to discipline me but they were never going to get the satisfaction of that.

"I feel like a huge weight is off my mind now that I have told them what to do with their job."

Her 11-year-old son has recently begun suffering from a serious stomach condition and is due to have an operation.

Ms Buchan said she took £410 in three days and both teachers and pupils have sent her supportive messages, and branded her critics as sexists.

Photos of the teacher from her OnlyFans were circulated among pupils.

Ms Buchan reportedly had pursued a career as an actor and took on small parts.

The teacher's OnlyFans was discovered by pupils. Picture: Social media

A parent of a pupil at Bannerman High, which is set to be affected by teacher strikes called over claimed "violent" behaviour with some pupils, said: "The strike was in national news but all the local talk has been about Miss Buchan's other job. The photos have been circulating like wildfire and parents have been talking via Whatsapp about it.

"The poses she did for OnlyFans weren't just suggestive, they left nothing to the imagination. Some parents thought it funny but several have made complaints because the poses were just too extreme."

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said the teacher was being investigated for "wholly inappropriate and pornographic images" before her resignation.

"It is very telling that this person has tried to deflect from this situation by taking advantage of current news stories about the school which have no relation to the disciplinary proceedings," a spokesperson said of her comments about the school.