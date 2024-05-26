Teen arrested on suspicion of murder as 16-year-old stabbing victim named by police

Kamari Johnson was fatally stabbed in Hayes. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in west London.

16-year-old Kamari Johnson was attacked in Hayes on Friday afternoon and died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added the suspect was detained on Saturday night and remains in custody.

Kamari’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, they said.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Bourne Avenue at 1:30pm on Friday.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance paramedics attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Shock and concern'

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila from the Met’s Specialist Crime leads the investigation and said:

“Kamari’s murder has understandably caused shock and concern amongst the local community. A team of experienced detectives is working tirelessly to establish what happened to Kamari and why he was attacked. This evening’s arrest demonstrates the progress we are making and this is in no small part to the assistance we’ve had from the community. We need to work together to ensure Kamari’s family get the answers they deserve about what happened to him.

“I would urge people not to speculate about this incident but come and speak to us if you have any information that could assist the investigation. I’m particularly keen to hear from any residents who may have captured footage on doorbell or dashcam devices – please check your cameras to see if there is anything relevant on them and, if so, get in contact.”

