Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death on beach in Bournemouth

A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire has been arrested, police have confirmed. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth.

The 34-year-old woman from Poole was pronounced dead at the scene at Durley Chine beach.

Another woman, 38, also from Poole, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she continues to receive treatment.

A cordon is in place and forensic officers remain at the scene of the attack.

Dorset Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a woman stabbed on Friday night. Picture: Getty

The victim's family have been informed and the coroner has been notified.

At 11.42pm on Friday 24 May 2024, Dorset Police received a report that two people had been stabbed on the beach.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have worked tirelessly throughout the night since the initial report and have been able to progress our investigation.

“Foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who very tragically lost her life.

Forensic officers work at the scene of the double stabbing at Durley Chine Beach. Picture: Getty

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries and a cordon remains in place and is likely to remain so for some time.

“I would like to renew my appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Durley Chine beach between 10pm on Friday 24 May 2004 and midnight and saw anything unusual. Information can be uploaded through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal for this case.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

