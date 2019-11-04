Teen dies in Manchester police chase car crash

4 November 2019, 10:45 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 10:50

The scene of the crash in Burnage, Manchester
The scene of the crash in Burnage, Manchester. Picture: LBC News

A teenager has died and a man is in life-threatening condition after a police chase car crash in Manchester.

Police said they tried to stop a Ford Fusion on Burnage Lane in Burnage at about 9.25pm on Sunday night.

The car crashed into a brick wall. Greater Manchester Police said the case had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Det Ch Supt Jon Chadwick said: "I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the person who has passed away following the collision in Burnage last night.

"The response to the incident is still ongoing and there are a number of road closures in place in the nearby area, with the scene likely to remain for some time."

Paul, who lives directly above the crash site on the top floor of the Southpoint flats, told LBC News: “I was just sat in bed watching TV and heard a big bang and it knocked us forwards.

“I didn’t know what it was at first, it sounded like a bomb or something like that.“I looked over the balcony and there was a car on its side. The police were already there so it was a police chase obviously.

“From there all the different emergency vehicles started coming - it was a big thing obviously because there were about 20 vehicles there at one point.

“The police saw me peering over the edge of the balcony and shouted for us to get out of the building because they needed to get engineers to check the structural integrity and stuff like that.

“I’m not allowed back in my flat yet, they’ve taken the car away and they need to check the structure again but I’ve still not heard from them.“A neighbour let us stay in their flat for the night but I need to figure out who to speak to about it."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

UK terror threat level lowered for first time in five years

Drayton Manor death: Inquest shown CCTV of girl, 11, falling from water ride

Puppy dies of heart attack after being frightened by fireworks

Cardiff City face signing ban if they don't pay Emiliano Sala transfer fee
Ron Carey has been named as the victim of the fatal crash

80-year-old who died in vintage car crash named as Canadian philanthropist

The News Explained

Sir John Curtice looked at the key battlegrounds on 12th December

Polling Expert Sir John Curtice Reveals Key Areas Where 2019 Election Will Be Won
The Brexit and anti-Brexit protests at the Houses of Parliament

General Election 2019: What Will Each Party Do About Brexit?

Who Is The Workington Man? Author Of The Tory Think-Tank Report Explains

Who Is The Workington Man? Author Of The Tory Think-Tank Report Explains
On 12th December, we'll see more Dogs At Polling Stations

December 12th General Election: How Do I Register To Vote?

Who will end up in 10 Downing Street?

Election 2019: What Will Happen With Brexit After December General Election?