Teen dies in Manchester police chase car crash

The scene of the crash in Burnage, Manchester. Picture: LBC News

A teenager has died and a man is in life-threatening condition after a police chase car crash in Manchester.

Police said they tried to stop a Ford Fusion on Burnage Lane in Burnage at about 9.25pm on Sunday night.

The car crashed into a brick wall. Greater Manchester Police said the case had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Det Ch Supt Jon Chadwick said: "I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the person who has passed away following the collision in Burnage last night.

"The response to the incident is still ongoing and there are a number of road closures in place in the nearby area, with the scene likely to remain for some time."

Paul, who lives directly above the crash site on the top floor of the Southpoint flats, told LBC News: “I was just sat in bed watching TV and heard a big bang and it knocked us forwards.

“I didn’t know what it was at first, it sounded like a bomb or something like that.“I looked over the balcony and there was a car on its side. The police were already there so it was a police chase obviously.

“From there all the different emergency vehicles started coming - it was a big thing obviously because there were about 20 vehicles there at one point.

“The police saw me peering over the edge of the balcony and shouted for us to get out of the building because they needed to get engineers to check the structural integrity and stuff like that.

“I’m not allowed back in my flat yet, they’ve taken the car away and they need to check the structure again but I’ve still not heard from them.“A neighbour let us stay in their flat for the night but I need to figure out who to speak to about it."