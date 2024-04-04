Teenage boy fighting for his life after being stabbed in Manchester

Raby Street, where the attack took place. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Manchester.

The stabbing took place on Raby Street in the Moss Side area of the city at around 4.15 on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they had not made any arrests yet, and the boy has been taken to hospital.

Superintendent Muzemil Kernain of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “We understand that the local community will be quite rightly shocked when hearing this news and we will continue to provide a visible reassurance in the area over the coming days in the form of on-foot patrol officers, vehicle patrols and covert patrols.

“We are appealing for any information the public may have to come forward and speak to us, it will be treated with the strictest confidence, and I am particularly keen if there is any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident or its immediate aftermath.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2280 of 4/4/24.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.