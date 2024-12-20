Teenage girl behind Wisconsin school shooting was messaging man 'plotting his own attack'

20 December 2024, 13:45

Natalie Rupnow, 15, killed a substitute teacher and a teenage student, and wounded six others with a 9mm pistol at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, before reportedly turning the gun on herself.
Natalie Rupnow, 15, killed a substitute teacher and a teenage student, and wounded six others with a 9mm pistol at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, before reportedly turning the gun on herself. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Jacob Paul

The teenage girl who killed a student and teacher at a religious school in Wisconsin was reportedly in contact with a man who had been planning his own attack with guns and explosives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Natalie Rupnow, 15,  killed a substitute teacher and a teenage student, and wounded six others with a 9mm pistol at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, before reportedly turning the gun on herself.

Now it has been revealed that she had been in touch with a man plotting to attack a government building, authorities and court documents have shown. 

The man has been identified as Alexander Charles Paffendorf, 20, from California. 

An emergency restraining order forcing Mr Paffendorf to hand his firearms over to the police has been issued.  

He must provide the authorities with his guns and ammunition within 48 hours unless an officer asks for them sooner if he is deemed to pose an immediate danger to himself and others.

Read more: Family pay tribute to girl who was shot dead after female classmate opened fire at school in Wisconsin

Read more: Girl, seven, dead and six wounded in knife attack at Croatian school, say police

A supporter signs a cross during a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis., following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
A supporter signs a cross during a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis., following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Picture: Alamy

The order reads: “During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he had told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building. 

It adds that FBI agents "saw the messages from Paffendorf to Rupnow." Rupnow's motive is not yet clear as police scramble to determine why the killer acted out. 

The victims have not yet been named, and nor has the child who raised the alarm.Soon after the mass shooting unfolded on Monday, police said they believe the attack was premeditated, and a source told CNN that Rupnow “had been dealing with problems and expressed some of those in writings, which they are now reviewing”.

Asked about the text posted online that is purported to have been authored by Rupnow, Police Chief Shon Barnes said: "We haven't been able to verify that it's authentic. 

"We're certainly aware that it's been posted and the person who posted it alleged to have a connection." Rupnow's family has been co-operating with the investigation.

Local media reported that a property north of Madison was raided on Monday.Rupnow was present from the start of the school day on Monday and eventually opened fire on a study hall full of students from various grades, Chief Barnes said.

Investigators believe Rupnow used a 9mm pistol to carry out her attack, a law enforcement official told AP.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greek island of Symi and Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley's cause of death revealed after This Morning star's tragic death on Greek island

Heidi Alexander, the transport secretary, has said a pay rise for workers has meant less staff are working overtime, sparking delays.

Christmas travel chaos made worse by train staff pay rise, transport secretary says

Croatia School Attack

Girl, seven, dead and four wounded in knife attack at Croatian school, say police

Breaking
Sue Gray has been nominated for a peerage

Keir Starmer's former chief of staff and Partygate investigator Sue Gray to get peerage - read full list here

Breaking
An ISIS fighter in Syria

US kills ISIS leader in Syrian airstrike as Washington says it won't let terrorists seize control after Assad toppled

Belgium EU Summit Ukraine

Scholz dismisses Elon Musk’s assertion only far-right party can ‘save’ Germany

Althia Bryden has started speaking in an Italian accent

British woman starts speaking in Italian accent after suffering a stroke and says she 'feels like a clown'

Double killer, 57, jailed for life without parole after murdering neighbour in savage knife, table leg and shelf attack

Double killer, 57, jailed for life without parole after murdering neighbour in savage knife, table leg and shelf attack

Europe Poland Hungary

Diplomatic spat after Hungary gives asylum to politician suspected of corruption

Mayotte Cyclone Chido

Macron met with anger over Cyclone Chido response during visit to Mayotte

A woman warms her dog in front of a destroyed burning car after a recent Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine exchange missile attacks killing at least one, say officials

Carter Walsh, right was crushed by a fireplace in a tragic accident at his family home in Wigan.

Death of boy, 2, crushed by fireplace while dancing along to TV show ruled as accident

Murder probe launched after woman found with stab wounds in Carshalton home

Man arrested in murder probe after woman, 42, found stabbed to death in house

Sri Lanka Rohingya Rescue

Sri Lanka’s navy rescues 102 Rohingya refugees found adrift on fishing trawler

The body of the victim, Khadidja O (R), was discovered by German police in a parked car in August 2022.

Woman who killed and mutilated look-a-like beauty blogger so she could fake her own death is jailed for life

Ethan Slater and ex-wife Lilly Jay attending the 72nd Annual Tony Awards 2018 at the Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018.

Wicked actor Ethan Slater's ex-wife reveals the ‘darkness’ she felt over his romance with Ariana Grande

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine scans the water in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia from a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion during a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH37

Malaysia agrees to resume ‘no find, no fee’ hunt for flight MH370

Protesters angry at Manchester Police took to the streets after the fight in terminal 2 of the airport in July

Two men, 25 and 20, charged over Manchester Airport fight - as police officers cleared

Migration Greece

Greece says eight dead after speedboat carrying migrants capsizes near island

Will the hunt for missing flight MH370 ever be solved? Search resumes after Malaysia makes bombshell announcement

Will the mystery of missing flight MH370 ever be solved? Search resumes after Malaysia makes bombshell announcement
Princess Michael of Kent attends a Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 19, 2024.

Princess Michael breaks both wrists in shocking accident at Kensington Palace

France Teacher Beheaded Verdict

Verdicts expected for eight people on trial over beheading of teacher in France

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office with winds of up to 80mph in some areas.

Brits face Christmas travel chaos as strong winds set to lash UK

Migration-Italy-Salvini-Trial

Italian court set to issue verdict in vice premier’s migrant boat kidnap trial

Counterfeit weight-loss jabs can have serious health risks

'Fake Ozempic' warning to Brits seeking to shed Christmas pounds, as criminals peddle dangerous counterfeit drugs
Russia launched a massive wave of strikes on Ukraine this morning.

Russia unleashes hypersonic missile strikes and cyber attack on Ukraine in revenge for assassination of top general

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King's cancer treatment to 'continue into next year' as Palace 'optimistic' about his health
Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News