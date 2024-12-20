Teenage girl behind Wisconsin school shooting was messaging man 'plotting his own attack'

Natalie Rupnow, 15, killed a substitute teacher and a teenage student, and wounded six others with a 9mm pistol at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, before reportedly turning the gun on herself. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Jacob Paul

The teenage girl who killed a student and teacher at a religious school in Wisconsin was reportedly in contact with a man who had been planning his own attack with guns and explosives.

Now it has been revealed that she had been in touch with a man plotting to attack a government building, authorities and court documents have shown.

The man has been identified as Alexander Charles Paffendorf, 20, from California.

An emergency restraining order forcing Mr Paffendorf to hand his firearms over to the police has been issued.

He must provide the authorities with his guns and ammunition within 48 hours unless an officer asks for them sooner if he is deemed to pose an immediate danger to himself and others.

A supporter signs a cross during a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis., following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Picture: Alamy

The order reads: “During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he had told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building.

It adds that FBI agents "saw the messages from Paffendorf to Rupnow." Rupnow's motive is not yet clear as police scramble to determine why the killer acted out.

The victims have not yet been named, and nor has the child who raised the alarm.Soon after the mass shooting unfolded on Monday, police said they believe the attack was premeditated, and a source told CNN that Rupnow “had been dealing with problems and expressed some of those in writings, which they are now reviewing”.

Asked about the text posted online that is purported to have been authored by Rupnow, Police Chief Shon Barnes said: "We haven't been able to verify that it's authentic.

"We're certainly aware that it's been posted and the person who posted it alleged to have a connection." Rupnow's family has been co-operating with the investigation.

Local media reported that a property north of Madison was raided on Monday.Rupnow was present from the start of the school day on Monday and eventually opened fire on a study hall full of students from various grades, Chief Barnes said.

Investigators believe Rupnow used a 9mm pistol to carry out her attack, a law enforcement official told AP.