Girl, 14, amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings

14-year-old girl amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

A 14-year-old girl was among the dead after the US was rocked by three shootings on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shootings took place in Phoenix, Arizona, Socorro in Texas and Philadelphia.

In Phoenix there were nine casualties after gunfire erupted at a Phoenix strip mall.

The 14-year-old victim was hit and taken to hospital, where she later died.

Eight other people suffered gunshot wounds, two of whom are in a critical condition.

Local police said "many rounds" were fired during "some sort of party", but they are yet to make any arrests.

In Philadelphia three people were killed, and more than a dozen injured, by several "active shooters" around Third and South streets.

Local police inspector D.F. Pace said: "There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when the shooting broke out."

READ MORE: Boy, 10, locked up in America for sending 'joking' texts featuring gun pictures

He added all the casualties are aged between 17 and 24.

One police officer fired three shots at a suspected gunman, but officers have yet to make any arrests.

The third incident took place at a secondary school graduation party in Texas, near the Mexican border.

Five teenagers were injured, two of who are in a critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an event attended by more than 100 people.

Local authorities believe the gunfire began after a confrontation between two groups.

Police are making inquiries, but haven't arrested anyone in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Volunteer police officers to be given Tasers to 'raise standards' and 'reassure' public