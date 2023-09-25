Teenager, 18, dies in moped crash after police chase in central London

A teenager has died after a crash on Tottenham Court Road. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Jenny Medlicott

A teenager, 18, has died in a moped crash after he was being pursued by police in central London after running a red light.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenager was travelling on a moped with another man on Monday 25 September at around 6:45am when they passed through a red light on Oxford Street.

Police followed the pair onto Tottenham Court Road but the driver failed to stop for the officers.

Shortly after, the moped crashed into a taxi street furniture on the same road near Warren tube station.

Officers provided first aid at the scene of the crash while waiting for an ambulance to arrive but were unable to save the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorbike passenger, 17, was taken to hospital for treatment after he sustained ‘non-life threatening’ injuries.

He was also arrested after the accident as police found he was carrying a machete.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) and police watchdog Independent Office for Police Conduct have both since launched separate investigations.

Read more: Jill Dando a victim of a ‘professional’ underworld hit, with ‘two London crime families resentful of her crusading TV’

Read more: Police don’t want to live outside the law, says Met’s former 'top marksman' amid rebellion over fatal shooting

The crash occurred on Tottenham Court Road near Warren Street tube station. Picture: Google Maps

“We can confirm we have begun an independent investigation into the circumstances of a fatal road collision involving a motorcycle in central London this morning (Monday),” an Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesman said.

“We understand the collision took place at around 6.45am after the motorcycle had failed to stop for two marked Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) motorbikes in Tottenham Court Road.

“Shortly afterward, the driver of the motorcycle, aged 18, is understood to have been in collision with a taxi and sadly died at the scene.

“A pillion passenger, aged 17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“After being notified by the MPS, we have sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure to begin our enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident.”