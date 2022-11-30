Teenager fell to death after slipping on a ledge while trying to take selfies on 1,400ft mountain

Fynley fell while taking photos on Pen Pych. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Will Taylor

A teenager fell to his death when he plunged off a mountain as he tried to take selfies on a ledge.

Fynley Jones was walking with his friends from school when they started taking photos on Pen Pych in South Wales.

The 18-year-old and his pals were at the top of the 1,400ft mountain in May when he slipped off a ledge and fell.

Paramedics were unable to save him, with Fynley dying later in the day, an inquest has heard. A post-mortem exam found he had suffered a blunt force head injury.

Fynley, who enjoyed mountaineering and the outdoors, had been due to begin studying artificial intelligence and robotics at Aberystwyth University.

"Fynley had been together with a group of school friends, taking photographs at the top of the mountain," said assistant coroner Rachel Knight, who concluded his death was an accident during an inquest in Pontypridd.

"Fynley decided to pose for photographs on a ledge which was precarious, and sadly, he lost his footing and fell. The fall was down a considerable drop, and Fynley sustained fatal injuries."

In a tribute, Treochy Comprehensive School said previously: "As a school, we are devastated at the tragic loss of this talented and popular young man who had a future so full of promise ahead of him.

"Fynley's generosity of spirit shone through and he will be remembered for his passionate public mindedness.

"He felt a clear duty to improve the community in which he lived and to support those less fortunate than he.

"Fynley's sudden death has shattered the Year 13 community of which, he was an integral part."