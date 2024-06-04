Teenager guilty of murder after stabbing boy, 17, he'd never met to death on dance floor at end-of-term party

4 June 2024, 16:19 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 16:29

Charlie Cosser, 17, from Milford, Surrey, was stabbed three times in the chest at a rural farmhouse as the teenagers celebrated the end of the school term on 23 July 2023.
Charlie Cosser, 17, from Milford, Surrey, was stabbed three times in the chest at a rural farmhouse as the teenagers celebrated the end of the school term on 23 July 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A teenager has been found guilty of murder after stabbing a schoolboy he'd never met on the dance floor at his end-of-term party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charlie Cosser, 17, from Milford, Surrey, was stabbed three times in the chest at a rural farmhouse as the teenagers celebrated the end of the school term on 23 July 2023.

The 16-year-old defendant was found guilty of murder and having a bladed article after a unanimous decision by the jury on Tuesday at Brighton Crown Court.

The defendant, who was 16 at the time of the attack and cannot be named for legal reasons, was not known to the defendant, the court heard.

The youth chose not to give evidence in the trial but denied murdering Charlie and having a bladed article.

Members of Charlie's family, who attended court every day, cried and hugged each other as the verdicts were given.

Charlie Cosser, 17, from Milford, Surrey, was stabbed three times in the chest at a rural farmhouse as the teenagers celebrated the end of the school term on 23 July 2023.
Charlie Cosser, 17, from Milford, Surrey, was stabbed three times in the chest at a rural farmhouse as the teenagers celebrated the end of the school term on 23 July 2023. Picture: Alamy

The court heard how a fight broke out between Charlie and two other boys at the party, which took place at Warnham, West Sussex, after the defendant was asked to leave.

The defendant then proceeded to stab the teenager in the chest three times with the blade.

The court was shown footage of the incident after a partygoer, who was filming friends dancing, unwittingly took a video of the fight.

The court was also told the defendant accepted that he burned the clothes he was wearing at the party in a firepit in the garden, because he said they were covered in his own blood.

He originally pleaded guilty to murder during his first appearance at Lewes Crown Court on July 28 last year, but before being sentenced he successfully applied to withdraw his guilty plea, prompting the trial to take place.

The teen now faces life imprisonment following the guilty verdict.

Read more: November trial date set for man accused of Bournemouth seafront murder of Amie Gray

Read more: Kanye West sued by ex-assistant who claims rapper bombarded her with explicit images and masturbated in front of her

Police and crime scene investigators were later pictured cordoning off the marquee at the BalFest event where the incident took place.

A friend of the defendant said the teenager had drunk an "excessive amount" of vodka and appeared "angry" after an older man had unsuccessfully tried to make him leave the party because of his apparent behaviour towards a young woman.

The court was shown footage of the incident after a partygoer, who was filming friends dancing, unwittingly took a video of the fight.
The court was shown footage of the incident after a partygoer, who was filming friends dancing, unwittingly took a video of the fight. Picture: Handout

The witness described hearing "arguing" and "shouting" inside the marquee before the defendant and others started fighting.

Later, the young man found the defendant beside to the road with his hands and trousers "covered in blood".

The young man and another friend of the defendant also said they heard him say "I've stabbed someone".

Mr Cosser was still conscious when police arrived at 00:30 BST, and was able to tell officers his name and address, the court heard.

The teenager suffered a cardiac arrest en route to hospital.

He died two days later, on 25 July.

The defendant will now be sentenced on June 19.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hunter Biden

US President’s brother among witnesses expected at Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

India Election

Modi claims victory for his alliance in India’s general election

Election 2020 Fake Electors Wisconsin

State attorney general files charges against Trump’s 2020 lawyers

Hubble Telescope

Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope temporarily pauses observations after malfunction

Two people arrested after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage during his campaign launch in Clacton

Two arrested after Nigel Farage has McDonald's milkshake thrown into his face during campaign launch

Election officials carry sealed electronic voting machines at a counting center in Mumbai, India

India election: Modi’s coalition leads but opposition is stiffer than expected

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-REFORM-FARAGE

He’s not lovin' it: Moment Nigel Farage has McDonald’s milkshake thrown into his face while campaigning in Clacton

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

Nigel Farage has launched his MP bid in Clacton-on-Sea

The Farage Factor: Nigel mobbed as he promises to be 'bloody nuisance' as he launches MP bid in Clacton

Lauren Pisciotta alleges the star sent her lewd texts and performed sex acts while on the phone with her

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant who claims rapper bombarded her with explicit images and masturbated in front of her

Fans will pay tribute to Rob Burrow at Wembley on Saturday

Wembley to stage tributes to Rob Burrow after the rugby legend died following a long battle with MND

Ambulances lined up outside London's Kings College Hospital A&E (file image)

Critical incident declared as London hospitals cancel operations due to 'cyber attack'

A man was rescued from the crane above a fire in Canning Town

Man plucked to safety from crane as fire rages at building site in Canning Town in east London

Hundreds of passengers are facing delays at the French border

Calais carnage: Brits hit by 'five-hour' delays at French border with schoolchildren among passengers stranded

German police officers commemorate a colleague in Mannheim

German authorities find evidence of Islamic extremist motive in knife attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ms Knox has come under fire in recent years for her 'tasteless' comments across social media.

Amanda Knox to return to Italian court to defend herself against 16-year-old slander conviction
Amie Gray suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach

November trial date set for man accused of Bournemouth seafront murder of Amie Gray

The River Rhine in Germany

Body of fifth victim recovered from submerged car after flooding in Germany

Anna Beaumont, 13, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando Florida

Tributes paid to Brit schoolgirl, 13, found dead in Discovery Cove on family holiday to Florida
Metropolitan Police Commander Karen Findlay (second left) is under investigation for allegedly misusing an official vehicle

Police commander who led operations for royal events under investigation

Students climb a wall at the Recruit Training Unit course at Royal Australian Air Force Base in Wagga, Australia

Australia’s military to recruit non-citizens in bid to boost troop numbers

D-Day 80th anniversary: Everything you need to know as UK commemorates historic Normandy landings

D-Day 80th anniversary: Everything you need to know as UK commemorates historic Normandy landings
D-Day veterans greeted by cheering crowds as they set sail for France

D-Day veterans set sail for France as 80th anniversary events begin

Nigel Farage speaks to LBC

'We live in a digitised age': Nigel Farage says post-Brexit border checks will be 'just as quick and easy' as before
Israel Palestinians

US urges UN Security Council to support Gaza ceasefire plan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit