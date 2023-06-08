Teenager on e-bike dies in smash with 'parked ambulance' after being pursued by police

By Kit Heren

A teenager riding an e-bike died in a collision with an ambulance in Manchester after being followed by the police.

Police said traffic officers began following a 15-year-old boy on an e-bike along Fitzwarren Street in Salford, Greater Manchester, at around 2pm on Thursday.

The teenage boy went into Lower Seedley Road, a street with bollards, which meant officers were unable to carry on following him.

The boy was then killed in a collision with an ambulance in Langworthy Road not long after, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Officers added in a statement: "In line with normal proceedings, the incident has been referred to IOPC who are now leading the investigation.

Local media reported that the ambulance was parked. Police did not say why they were following the boy.

The incident had been referred to the independent police watchdog "in line with normal proceedings", Greater Manchester Police added.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We were notified by Greater Manchester Police due to the fact a police vehicle had been following the e-bike shortly before the collision.

"We have sent investigators to the scene of the collision, at the junction of Langworthy Road and Lower Seedley Road, as well as to the police post-incident procedures, to begin gathering evidence.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage and we will provide further details once we are in a position to do so."

Cordons still remain in place at the scene of the death as police investigate further.

It comes just weeks after the death of 15-year-old Harvey Evans and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan.

The two teenagers were killed in an e-bike collision after being followed by a police van in Cardiff last month, which broke out into a riot in the aftermath.

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene in Salford and police added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died.”