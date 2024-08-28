Telegram founder Pavel Durov charged in France with allowing criminal activity on encrypted social media app

By Kit Heren

The founder of Telegram has been charged by French prosecutors with allowing criminal activity on the encrypted social media app.

Pavel Durov, 39, has been barred from leaving France as investigators continue to look into his case. He has avoided jail by paying €5 million (£4.2 million) in bail.

Durov, who is originally from Russia but has French citizenship, was originally arrested at Paris-Le Bourget airport on Saturday evening after arriving in France from Azerbaijan.

Telegram is favoured by many because of its commitment to privacy - but that also makes it useful for people who want to conceal criminal activity.

The French government has been accused of arresting the tech tycoon for “political” reasons, including by the Kremlin.

But French president Emmanuel Macron rejected these claims.

Speaking after the arrest, he wrote on social media: "I have seen false information regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov.

"France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so.

"In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights.

“It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law.

“The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter.”

Russian officials have expressed outrage over Durov’s detention, with the Telegram platform being their main source of public communication in recent years.

Maria Zakharova, from Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on her personal Telegram account: "In 2018, a group of 26 NGOs, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Freedom House, Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and others, condemned the Russian court's decision to block Telegram.

"Do you think this time they'll appeal to Paris and demand Durov's release?"

Telegram said it abides by EU laws including the digital services act and its moderation is "within industry standards and constantly improving".

Mr Durov, the company added, "has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe".

"It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform," Telegram's post said.

"Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information. We're awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all."