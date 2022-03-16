Breaking News

Massacred in the bread queue: Ten Ukrainians shot dead by Russian forces

By Sophie Barnett

Ten Ukrainians have been shot and killed by Russian forces while waiting in line for bread in Chernihiv, the US has claimed.

Vladimir Putin's "horrific" attacks have continued in Ukraine as the war approaches its third week, with 10 civilians reportedly shot dead in the streets of Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.

The US Embassy in Kyiv said: "Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv.

"Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine."

