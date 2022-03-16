Fourth Russian general killed in Ukraine as Putin's forces 'struggle with terrain'

16 March 2022, 12:22 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 12:37

The besieged city of Mariupol. Inset: Russian president Vladimir Putin
The besieged city of Mariupol. Inset: Russian president Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A fourth Russian general has died in battle as the Ministry of Defence claims the country's forces are "struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine's terrain".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Major General Oleg Mityaev died on Tuesday during the storming of the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said.

He published a photo on Telegram of what he said was the dead officer.

READ MORE: 'Poland will be next': Ukrainian MP's stark warning on West inaction against Putin

READ MORE: Russian forces take 400 patients and doctors hostage at Mariupol hospital

It comes after Major General Andrei Kolesnikov was reported dead last week.

This followed the deaths of Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, who was killed by Ukrainian forces in battle near Kharkiv, and Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, was reportedly shot and killed by a sniper near Mariupol.

The MoD says Russia's advance has been stymied by a lack of manoeuvrability, which has been "adeptly exploited" by Ukrainian forces.

In its latest defence intelligence update, it wrote on Twitter: "Russian forces are struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine's terrain.

"Russian forces have remained largely tied to Ukraine's road network and have demonstrated a reluctance to conduct off-road manoeuvre. The destruction of bridges by Ukrainian forces has also played a key role in stalling Russia's advance.

"Russia's continued failure to gain control of the air has drastically limited their ability to effectively use air manoeuvre, further limiting their options.

"The tactics of the Ukrainian armed forces have adeptly exploited Russia's lack of manoeuvre, frustrating the Russian advance and inflicting heavy losses on the invading forces."

Russia's invasion is nearing the three-week mark.

Ukraine has said it sees possible room for compromise in peace talks despite Moscow stepping up its bombardment of Kyiv and launching new assaults on Mariupol.

The fast-moving developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground came as delegations from Ukraine and Russia met again on Tuesday via video.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early on Wednesday that Russia's demands were becoming "more realistic".

The two sides were expected to speak again on Wednesday.

Before Tuesday's talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would press its demands that Ukraine drop its bid to join Nato, adopt a neutral status and "demilitarise".

In a statement that seemed to signal potential grounds for agreement, Mr Zelenskyy later told European leaders gathered in London that he realises Nato has no intention of accepting Ukraine.

In other developments, the leaders of three European Union countries - Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia - visited the embattled capital on Tuesday, arriving by train in a bold show of support amid the danger.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Massacred in the bread queue: Ten Ukrainians shot dead by Russian forces

Insulate Britain activists bring the M25 to a standstill

Police charge 56 Insulate Britain activists charged over M25 protests

The sky over London turned orange on Wednesday

Britain's red mist: Saharan dust which blanketed parts of Europe arrives in UK

Global partners with ITV and STV for Concert for Ukraine.

Global partners with ITV and STV in spectacular concert to raise millions for Ukraine

Dominic Raab and Angela Rayner will go head to head at PMQ's.

Watch again: Raab faces Rayner at deputy edition of PMQs as Boris lands in Saudi

Nicola Barker's a Professor of Law at the University of Liverpool, who says Previous same-sex marriages are still valid in Bermuda, but no one new can get married thanks to the decision.

UK could be forced to justify blocking same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman Islands

All three men denied sending grossly offensive messages.

Three Met officers deny sending grossly offensive messages to Sarah Everard's killer

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been freed from Iran.

Nazanin's agonising wait for freedom as detainee 'under Iranian guard' at Tehran airport

Star Hobson's great grandfather believes her killer is "absolutely evil".

'Absolutely evil' Star Hobson killer 'controlled' whole family, great grandfather says

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'anxiously waiting with bags packed', MP says

Lord Richard Harrington, the newly appointed Refugees Minister, pledged to make the system simpler.

Refugees minister pledges to simplify 'complicated' visas for Ukrainians fleeing warzone

A week near the front line of the Ukraine conflict.

LBC's heartbreaking week on the frontline of the worst refugee crisis in a generation

The Ukrainian MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Poland will be next!': Ukrainian MP's stark warning on West inaction against Putin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her passport back, fuelling hopes she could be freed

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe negotiations with Iran 'going right up to the wire', says Boris

Mr Zelenskyy has accepted that Ukraine will be unable to join Nato.

Zelenskyy concedes Ukraine will never join Nato as peace talks become 'more realistic'

The Government has been accused of wasting taxpayers' money on a "festival of Brexit"

Govt accused of wasting £120m of taxpayers' money on 'Festival of Brexit'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters in Kyiv

Russia is expelled from Council of Europe over invasion of Ukraine
Kyiv the baby rhino in Prague

Endangered baby rhino born at Czech zoo is named Kyiv in honour of Ukraine
King Salman leaves hospital

Saudi’s King Salman leaves hospital after having pacemaker battery changed
Spain Weather

Saharan dust storm covering Spain spreads to France and Portugal
People in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo

Japan to fully lift coronavirus restrictions as infections slow
People wearing face masks pass shops in Hanoi

Vietnam drops Covid restrictions for foreign visitors

A girl receives a Covid vaccination at a health centre in New Delhi

WHO: Worldwide Covid deaths fell 17% last week, but cases rising
A firefighter walks past a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv

Russian forces try to crush Ukraine defences amid diplomacy

Donna Craig-Brown with 'Doug'

When is a potato not a potato? New Zealand couple’s world record dream mashed
Two tigers at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa

Tigers rescued from Argentina get new home in South Africa

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'
Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police