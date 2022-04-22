Terrifying CCTV emerges showing moment gunman robbed Amir Khan of £72,000 watch

By Asher McShane

Dramatic new CCTV video has emerged of Amir Khan being robbed of his £72,000 diamond-encrusted watch at gunpoint in London after the boxer said he does not want to live in the capital due to soaring crime.

New footage of the robbery, which was shown on TV today, shows Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom crossing a road in Leyton, East London, before the assailants approach him and steal the watch at gunpoint - as his wife runs away and is almost hit by a car.

Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for failing to tackle crime in the capital, urging him to "pull his finger out".

Amir Khan's wife shared CCTV of the robbery and the suspected gunman (circled). Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Read more: Amir Khan says he 'doesn't feel safe in London' and slams Mayor after £72k watch mugging

Read more: Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London

In an Instagram clip, Amir’s wife Faryal said: “No-one’s a gangster when there’s a gun put to your head.

“It would be really nice for you to keep your judgemental comments to yourself.

“Stop putting someone down when they’re already down.

“Also, I’m reading comments about how I reacted at the time in the situation. There’s nothing you can do. You are helpless. Nothing can be done.

“I can’t fight gunmen for Amir. I can’t get in front of Amir and get shot. This isn’t Romeo and Juliet.

“At that time the best thing for me to do is think of my family, I have three children, and run and get help. That’s the best thing I can do.”

Boxer Amir said yesterday: "My plan was to move to London later this year with Faryal and the kids but after what happened there's no chance that we'll be doing that.

"London is not a place I want to live in anymore. Our plan to move there is not happening."

He said he doesn't feel safe in London anymore after he was left 'fearing for his life' during the mugging in East London where his diamond encrusted watch, valued around £72,000, was taken at gunpoint.

"I'm not sure if I even want to return to London for the foreseeable future because of increasing crime, terrible traffic and it’s not safe. This is no place for me and my family," he told MailOnline.

Amir Khan's £72,000 timepiece was stolen by an armed robber. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Police yesterday released a picture of his stolen watch as they urged witnesses to come forward.

Khan, 35, said he and his wife Faryal were robbed at gunpoint by two men in Leyton, east London earlier this week.

The Metropolitan Police has asked the public for any information about the "easily" recognisable custom-made Franck Muller timepiece.

Officers were called at just after 9pm on Monday to High Road, Leyton. They said no shots were fired and nobody was injured in the attack.

There had been no arrests as of Thursday afternoon.

Detective Constable Ben Grix, of the Met's North East Command burglary and robbery team, said: "I am today releasing an image of the stolen watch which is a high-value Franck Muller timepiece valued at around £70,000.

"It is a one-off custom made design and will be easily recognised by anyone it is offered to for sale.

"If you, or anyone you know is offered the watch at a discounted price please contact us immediately."

He added: "If you were driving in the area around High Road, Leyton, at the time of the offence and have dashcam, please do check your footage for anything that might assist our investigation."

A spokesperson for the mayor said: "The mayor is appalled at what happened to Amir Khan and urges anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible.

"Overall, crime continues to fall in London, bucking the national trend, with knife crime with injury down by 12%, gun crime down by 29% and burglary down by 22% since May 2016. However there's still a long way to go.

"Keeping people safe in London remains the mayor's number one priority and he is taking action by being both tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime."

Anyone with information, or those who witnessed the incident, can call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6753/18Apr.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.