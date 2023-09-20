'TfL hire private security' to monitor mobile Ulez cameras after weeks of damage by vandals

Footage appears to show a security guard monitoring the mobile Ulez camera. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Transport for London appears to have hired private security guards to monitor mobile Ulez cameras, which continue to be targeted by vandals.

Footage appears to show a security guard sitting in a red car in front of a mobile Ulez camera in London.

An anti-Ulez activist approaches the man, who is sitting in the car with a woman behind the wheel, and says: "Are you security for this device?"

The man replies: "I am yes."

The activist goes on: "There's two of you, this is public money. You're just keeping an eye on it to make sure no one smashes it?"

The 'guard' then nods as he sits in the car.

It comes just days after Ulez cameras in west London were covered in insulating foam in yet another attack on Sadiq Khan's policy.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, another Ulez camera was knocked down in Catford.

It comes as the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan continued to defend his attempts to tackle air pollution in the capital.

Speaking at the United Nations in New York, Mr Khan said: "The same things that cause climate change, cause air pollution.

"Nitrogen dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and carbon emissions. If you deal with one, you deal with the other."

A Ulez camera was recently covered in insulating foam. Picture: Shutterstock

The Ultra Low Emission Zone, which had been in place for inner London for several years, was expanded to cover every part of London at the end of last month.

From August 29, drivers without Ulez-compliant cars have been forced to pay £12.50 every day they drive.

Following a wave of destruction, the Metropolitan Police launched Operation Eremon to stop people attacking the cameras.

A senior officer has been appointed to collect the reports of vandalism and theft and coordinate police investigations.