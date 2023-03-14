TFL's last ditch plea to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of 'little to no service' across tube

By Danielle DeWolfe

TFL has made a 'last ditch plea' to unions in an attempt to avert tomorrow's strike action, as the public are warned to check before they travel amid extensive disruption.

Members of the RMT and ASLEF unions are due to walk out across London Underground on Wednesday, March 15, which looks set to impact commuters across both tube and overground services.

"Little or no service" is expected across the network on Wednesday, 15 March, as TFL recommends "walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys".

Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, today said: “I apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Wednesday’s industrial action.

"I urge the trade unions to call off this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers."

Further to Wednesday's disruption, Tube services will also start later and may be disrupted throughout the morning on Thursday, 16 March.

TFL added the Elizabeth line - connecting travellers with major transport hubs including Heathrow, Paddington and Farringdon, is set to run with an amended timetable.

Buses will run as normal but are likely to be busier than usual.

Glynn Barton added: "Customers should check before they travel and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube on Wednesday.

"The majority of TfL services will be running as normal but may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground.

"I urge the trade unions to call off this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers," said TFL COO Glynn Barton. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Disruption should be expected on the Tube network into the morning on Thursday.”

It forms part of the ongoing dispute between union members and TFL over job cuts, pensions and conditions, with the RMT union labelling the cuts a "political decision".

The Department for Transport continues to assert that funding is 'the Mayor's decision'.

It follows a string of strike action which took place by both unions throughout January, with the long-running dispute looking no closer to being resolved.