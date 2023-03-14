TFL's last ditch plea to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of 'little to no service' across tube

14 March 2023, 11:43 | Updated: 14 March 2023, 11:59

TFL's 'last ditch plea' to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of little to no tube service across capital
TFL's 'last ditch plea' to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of little to no tube service across capital. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

TFL has made a 'last ditch plea' to unions in an attempt to avert tomorrow's strike action, as the public are warned to check before they travel amid extensive disruption.

Members of the RMT and ASLEF unions are due to walk out across London Underground on Wednesday, March 15, which looks set to impact commuters across both tube and overground services.

"Little or no service" is expected across the network on Wednesday, 15 March, as TFL recommends "walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys".

Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, today said: “I apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Wednesday’s industrial action.

"I urge the trade unions to call off this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers."

Further to Wednesday's disruption, Tube services will also start later and may be disrupted throughout the morning on Thursday, 16 March.

TFL added the Elizabeth line - connecting travellers with major transport hubs including Heathrow, Paddington and Farringdon, is set to run with an amended timetable.

Buses will run as normal but are likely to be busier than usual.

Glynn Barton added: "Customers should check before they travel and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube on Wednesday.

Read more: Rishi Sunak strikes multi-billion-pound submarine deal with US and Australia amid growing threat from China

Read more: Government wins crunch vote on controversial small boats bill despite backbench backlash

"The majority of TfL services will be running as normal but may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground.

"I urge the trade unions to call off this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers," said TFL COO Glynn Barton
"I urge the trade unions to call off this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers," said TFL COO Glynn Barton. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Disruption should be expected on the Tube network into the morning on Thursday.”

It forms part of the ongoing dispute between union members and TFL over job cuts, pensions and conditions, with the RMT union labelling the cuts a "political decision".

The Department for Transport continues to assert that funding is 'the Mayor's decision'.

It follows a string of strike action which took place by both unions throughout January, with the long-running dispute looking no closer to being resolved.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
A serving police officer has told LBC she has ‘no confidence in the police’

Serving officer tells LBC she has 'no faith in police' after reporting male colleague for sexual assault 10 years ago

Israel Politics

Prominent Israelis urge UK and Germany to cancel Netanyahu visits

Eleanor Williams, 22, accused a number of men of rape and posted an account on Facebook in May 2020 alleging she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang

Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and beat herself up with hammer jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Gary Lineker’s son has received death threats

Gary Lineker’s son receives death threat of being ‘burned at the stake’ in wake of presenter’s Twitter furore

Breaking
Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over health fears

Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia among 20 cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over "very rare" health risk

Sweden NATO

Sweden’s PM says Finland likely to join Nato first due to Turkey’s opposition

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile hits apartment building in eastern Ukraine

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Seven Spring Budget predictions from tax, pensions, fuel and alcohol - and what the changes could mean for you

Bristol Crown Court heard how Crawford used "her penis" during the rape.

Transgender predator released from prison following child sex offences convicted of raping 'vulnerable' friend weeks later
Charles' silhouette is in the top left without a crown

First stamps with King's silhouette revealed: Charles' uncrowned profile appears in silver in historic floral collection

Antonio Neill, 24, sent a racist message to Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Man who racially abused Premier League player Ivan Toney banned from every single football stadium in the country

The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered

Thug pointed gun in the face of boxer Amir Khan and shouted ‘take off your watch’ during terrifying armed robbery

Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

China to allow visa-free entry in bid to boost tourism

Joe Biden reassured Americans that their savings were safe

Joe Biden pledges to do ‘whatever is needed’ as US lenders collapse and bank shares slump in Europe and Asia

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Jeremy Hunt 'prepares to boost tax free allowance on pensions by more than £500,000' in bid to stop early retirement

The frontrunner set to replace Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland could ditch the Monarchy in favour of an independently elected head of state

Scotland could ditch monarchy within five years of independence SNP frontrunner Humza Yousaf announces

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Politics

Netanyahu and allies push ahead with law to weaken Supreme Court

Lord Richard Harrington has told LBC the Homes for Ukraine scheme should be replicated for other asylum seekers.

Ex-minister joins Ukraine host families in call for end to refugee 'favouritism'

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missiles launch

North Korea launches two missiles to sea as allies hold drills

A police car and a Transport Quebec truck guard the perimeter of a fatal accident, in Amqui, Quebec

Two dead and nine injured after truck hits pedestrians in Quebec

The Government’s controversial Illegal Immigration Bill cleared its first Commons hurdle in spite of concerns from Conservative backbenchers.

Government wins crunch vote on controversial small boats bill despite backbench backlash

A police community support officer who was caught filming children in a swimming pool changing rooms has been jailed after admitting to a string of child sex offences.

PCSO who filmed children in swimming pool changing rooms and engaged in sex acts with girls online jailed
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

TV audience for Oscars rebounds slightly

Rishi Sunak has said the UK, US and Australia will work together “keeping our oceans free”

Rishi Sunak strikes multi-billion-pound submarine deal with US and Australia amid growing threat from China
A man stands outside his damaged home in Blantyre, Malawi

Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy hits Malawi and Mozambique

Grain is unloaded

60-day extension of wartime grain export deal acceptable, says Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill
Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit