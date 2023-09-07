That 70s Show star Danny Masterson jailed for 30 years to life for raping two women

7 September 2023, 22:20

Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Masterson, who starred in the hit sitcom alongside Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Topher Grace, attacked the women in 2003.

The actor, 43, who has been in custody since May, sat in court wearing a suit. Masterson watched the women without visible reaction as they spoke.

One of Masterson's victims told him: "When you raped me, you stole from me."

"That's what rape is, a theft of the spirit.

"You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent," she said. "The world is better off with you in prison."

Read more: That '70s Show star Danny Masterson found guilty on two rape counts

Read more: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher put beachfront California home on Airbnb - and guests get to meet Hollywood stars

Danny Masterson starred in That 70s Show
Danny Masterson starred in That 70s Show. Picture: Alamy

The other woman Masterson was found guilty of raping said he "has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused".

She told the judge: "I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I'm so upset. I wish I'd reported him sooner to the police."

After an initial jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape in December and a mistrial was declared, prosecutors retried Masterson on all three counts earlier this year.

This time, a jury of seven women and five men found Masterson guilty of two counts on May 31 after seven days of deliberations. Both attacks took place in Masterson's Hollywood-area home in 2003, when he was at the height of his fame on the Fox network sitcom.

Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson. Picture: Alamy

They could not reach a verdict on the third count, an allegation that Masterson also raped a longtime girlfriend. They had voted 8-4 in favour of conviction.

The judge sentenced the actor after rejecting a defence motion for a new trial that was argued earlier on Thursday.

The defence sought to have sentences for the two convictions run simultaneously, and asked for a sentence of 15 years to life. The prosecution asked for the full 30 years to life sentence Masterson was eligible for.

"It's his life that will be impacted by what you decide today," Masterson's lawyer Shawn Holley told the judge before the sentencing.

"And the life of his nine-year-old daughter, who means the world to him, and to whom he means the world."

Danny Masterson and former co-star Ashton Kutcher
Danny Masterson and former co-star Ashton Kutcher. Picture: Getty

"He has lived an exemplary life, he has been an extraordinary father, husband, brother, son, co-worker and community servant," Mr Holley said.

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology - where all three women were also members at the time - to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.

The women blamed the church for their hesitancy in going to police about Masterson. They testified that when they reported him to Scientology officials, they were told they were not raped, were put through ethics programmes themselves, and were warned against going to law enforcement to report a member of such high standing.

The church said in a statement after the verdict that the "testimony and descriptions of Scientology beliefs" during the trial were "uniformly false".

"The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone - Scientologists or not - to law enforcement," the statement said.

Masterson did not testify, and his lawyers called no witnesses. The defence argued that the acts were consensual, and attempted to discredit the women's stories by highlighting changes and inconsistencies over time, which they said showed signs of coordination between them.

The women whose testimony led to Masterson's conviction said that in 2003, he gave them drinks and that they then became woozy or passed out before he violently raped them.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles has made a poignant tribute to the Queen

King Charles makes poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of his mother's death

Rishi Sunak is set to hold talks with Narendra Modi

Rishi Sunak refuses call for more UK visas for Indians in free trade deal talks

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

Daniel Khalife's prison escape may have been 'orchestrated from inside'

Capitol Riot Contempt

Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying subpoena

Prince Harry said the Queen was 'watching over all of us'

'The Queen is looking down on all of us': Prince Harry's poignant tribute on eve of anniversary of late monarch's death

A man has been arrested over the attack in Clapham

Teenager, 19, arrested over homophobic attack against two men at Clapham gay bar

Danny Masterson

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes

Police have traced the route the van Khalife hid under took

How terror suspect Daniel Khalife escaped prison: Police reveal route taken by van that prisoner 'tied himself to'

Alice Figueiredo was being treated at Goodmayes Hospital

Senior NHS nurse and trust charged with manslaughter after woman, 22, died at east London hospital

Turkey Cave Rescue

Trapped US explorer thanks authorities in emotional video from Turkish cave

The married cousins refuse to break up

Married couple discover they are related but refuse to break up

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

Police chief reveals no sightings of escaped terror suspect Khalife as image of van he used to flee under released

Siobhan Foster was ejected

Pregnant woman with disabled daughter slams EasyJet after being kicked off flight to family wedding for being 'aggressive'
The shadow education secretary has refused to promise Labour will spend 'whatever it costs' to rebuild schools.

Shadow education secretary fails to pledge Labour will spend ‘whatever it costs’ to rebuild schools with unsafe concrete

Campaigners for a public inquiry into Professor Eljamel protest outside the Scottish Parliament including Jules Rose (centre).

'I feel violated... I feel like I've been raped' - victim of brain surgeon scandal tells LBC she welcomes public'I feel violated... I feel like I've been raped' - victim of brain surgeon scandal tells LBC she welcomes public inquiry
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

'Testament to his ingenuity': Police chief reveals no sightings of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norway Gold Find

Detectorist’s ‘chocolate money’ horde dubbed Norway’s gold find of the century

Harry has arrived in the UK

Prince Harry arrives in London a day before anniversary of Queen's death without Meghan Markle
Wes Streeting told LBC that he backed Roman Kemp's mental health campaign

'We will deliver': Labour's Wes Streeting responds to Roman Kemp's plea for action on mental health
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
Brits are basking in heat on the hottest day of the year

UK bakes on hottest day of the year as Brits enjoy late summer surge amid 32C temperature

Captain Tom Moore and his daughter

Captain Tom Moore's daughter insists every penny raised by father went to NHS charity - and not spent on family home
Music 2023 CMA Nominations

Lainey Wilson leads 2023 Country Music Award nominations for second year

Finland Marin

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin quits politics

William bumped into Gazza during a walkabout

Pret A Mang-heir! William bumps into Gazza on Bournemouth trip as England legend plants cheeky kiss on royal
The former officers entered their guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon

Five former Met Police officers plead guilty to sending racist WhatsApp messages about Meghan Markle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan was originally set to 'take to the stage' during the closing ceremony.

Mystery ensues as Meghan Markle’s key role in Invictus Games closing ceremony disappears from media schedule
Donald Trump has challenged Meghan Markle to a debate

Donald Trump challenges Meghan Markle to debate as he accuses her of being 'disrespectful' to late Queen
The Queen 'had no regrets' before she died

'Queen Elizabeth was at peace and had no regrets before she died', says church minister

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit