Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher put beachfront California home on Airbnb - and guests get to meet Hollywood stars

16 August 2023, 11:19

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have put their home on Airbnb
By Kit Heren

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have put their California beachfront home on Airbnb, and are planning to greet guests personally.

The Santa Barbara property, which has space for four people, is going on Airbnb as a one-night one-off for August 19 - this Saturday night.

Booking opens at 6pm UK time on Wednesday (10am Pacific time), and Kunis and Kutcher have not listed prices for the home yet.

The married Hollywood stars will greet guests on arrival, and will take pictures with them too.

Kunis and Kutcher said in the listing: "Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about).

The Santa Barbara home
The Santa Barbara home. Picture: Airbnb
The home features a hot tub
The home features a hot tub. Picture: Airbnb
The decking at the back of the home
The decking at the back of the home. Picture: Airbnb

"Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.:

Santa Barbara is a coastal city about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

Kunis and Kutcher's house features a hot tub on the deck looking over the beach. The home also comes with food and snacks.

But guests may find their stay a little hot, as the house does not have air conditioning. Neither does it have a washing machine, a hair dryer or shampoo.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been married since 2015
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been married since 2015. Picture: Getty

Kutcher and Kunis add in the listing: space

"During your stay, enjoy all that our beach house has to offer. You can:

  • Sink your feet into the sand as you enjoy a cup of coffee on the beach
  • Hike nearby trails and take in gorgeous panoramic views
  • Enjoy local bites and shops just steps away from the coastline
  • And soak in those summer rays!

"Plus, we’ll capture some content together to commemorate your SoCal stay.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Picture: Getty

The stars say: "We’ll be there to greet you upon arrival and make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach.

"Meals and snacks will be provided, so let us know if there are any allergies or dietary restrictions we should keep in mind."

Kunis and Kutcher have been married since 2015, and have two children.

They live in a "sustainable farmhouse" in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, which they helped design.

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea says US soldier was disillusioned at American society

