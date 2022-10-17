Fury as Netflix drama The Crown set to show Diana's final moments before Paris car crash

The Crown is under fire over plans to cover Diana's last moments. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Plans for Netflix series The Crown to recreate Princess Diana's final hours in Paris have sparked huge controversy after an insider claimed "it feels as though a line is being crossed".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Workers on the hit show have begun to push back against producers' plans to cover the tragedy.

The popular show, which charts the late Queen Elizabeth's reign and her family's turmoil, will cover Diana's fatal car crash in the French capital which has proved a very controversial decision.

There has long been speculation over how the streaming giant would approach such a sensitive subject.

But while Netflix insisted the actual crash itself would not be shown, staff on the show are reported to be unhappy.

A source on the set told The Sun: "To be going back to Paris and turning Diana's final days and hours into a drama feels very uncomfortable.

"Finally, some of the crew members are pushing back on the ideas being tabled.

Read more: Calls for a bank holiday to celebrate King's coronation next May

Diana's final moments will be covered in The Crown. Picture: Alamy

"The show always tried to present a fictional version of royal history with as much sensitivity as possible.

"But lately, as things get closer to the present day, it feels harder to strike that balance.

"With some of those moments still so fresh and upsetting, it feels as though a line is being crossed.

Read more: King Charles mutters 'dear oh dear' to under-fire Liz Truss as pair meet for weekly audience

"Some production staff are now starting to speak up about their feelings."

King Charles's spokesman did not comment.

Netflix said on Sunday: "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana in The Crown. Picture: Alamy

The show will cover Diana's visit to Paris in 1997, including the moments leading up to the crash.

The princess remains beloved across Britain and the world and covering her death would always have required sensitivity.

The show was already under fire over scenes expected to be shown in the upcoming series.

These reportedly include a scheming Charles plotting against his mother and a take on Prince Philip's relationship with friend Penny Knatchbull.

William Shawcross, the Queen Mother's official biographer, branded The Crown "odious" and "deliberately hurtful" and said it was "filled with lies and half-truths".