'The door is open for Meghan to contact her father', half-sister Samantha says

Samantha Markle insists the door is open for Meghan to contact her father. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Samantha Markle has said "the door is wide open" for Meghan to get in touch with their father as he recovers from a stroke.

The Duchess of Sussex's half sister, 57, said Thomas Markle is “rebounding remarkably well” after losing the ability to speak following a stroke.

Meghan has reportedly not spoken to her father in several years, as a rift grew between them, but Samantha says that Meghan is very welcome to get in contact with her father - and knows how to do it if she wants to.

Meghan with father Thomas. Picture: Alamy

Samantha Markle. Picture: ITV

Read More: Meghan's father Thomas Markle suffers stroke days before Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Speaking about their 77-year-old father, Samantha told Good Morning Britain: “He loves all of us and he’s been bashed in the media for always speaking out to extend an olive branch to reach out.

“He is her father so he has a right to reach out to her. He has been very honest and open in those feelings and the door is wide open.

“She’s always had his phone number – it hasn’t changed – and his address, so any suggestion that she doesn’t know how to get hold of him and that she wanted to be private is somewhat ridiculous on the grounds that, if you want to reach out to your father privately, you know how to do it.“

"And you don’t use PR and media outlets all over the world to make that announcement – that’s not private.”