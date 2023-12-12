Another sunny afternoon: The Kinks set to reunite as the '60s rock band tease new music

The Kinks are set to reunite after almost three decades. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Legendary '60s rock band The Kinks are set to reunite this week after hinting at the release of new music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The band - formed in London in 1963 by brothers Ray and Dave Davies - split in the mid-90s after three decades of pioneering music.

Now, after renewed talks about a reunion, the band has confirmed they will reunite and potentially release new music.

Brothers Ray and Dave had initially held opposing views as to whether they should get the group back together again - quashing rumours of a reunion.

But lead guitarist Dave has confirmed to The New Curve, telling the publication: "We spoke about it only last week.

"We’re going to meet up again this week and see where the journey might take us.

"We’ve had loads of stuff in the can for ages so who knows.

"Stuff we’ve had in demo form or things we didn’t use.

"There’s quite a few songs we’ve either revamped or done slightly differently so we’ll see."

The Kinks, (L-R) Dave Davies, Ray Davies, Peter Quaife, and Mick Avory, wait on the set of a television show, ready to perform, 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Photo of Ray Davies, Mick Avory, Dave Davies and Pete Quife of the Kinks. Picture: Getty

Read More: 'Incredible, biblical, celestial, heartbreaking': Fans hail The Beatles final song 'Now and Then' made with help of AI

Read More: Rolling Stones stage New York club gig ahead of album release

The Kinks - known for their hits Lola and Waterloo Sunset - have released 24 studio albums and a further four live albums. Their last came in 1994.

Only in March earlier this year drummer Mick savory dispelled any rumours that the band would get together again, noting the differences between brothers Ray and Dave.

"I don't think it's possible now – one thing, health-wise. And I don't think we could ever work it out because Dave wanted to do it one way, and Ray wanted to do it the other – which was quite normal thinking for them," he told All Music.

"Ray thought [of] doing it as an 'evolution tour' – you have different people who came into the band and what songs they recorded on and what songs affected them. I thought that would be more interesting.

"But I think Dave just wanted 'a band' – not particularly with me in it. Just reform something like they had when I left – just a band with him and Ray in it, really."