Another sunny afternoon: The Kinks set to reunite as the '60s rock band tease new music

12 December 2023, 15:14

The Kinks are set to reunite after almost three decades
The Kinks are set to reunite after almost three decades. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Legendary '60s rock band The Kinks are set to reunite this week after hinting at the release of new music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The band - formed in London in 1963 by brothers Ray and Dave Davies - split in the mid-90s after three decades of pioneering music.

Now, after renewed talks about a reunion, the band has confirmed they will reunite and potentially release new music.

Brothers Ray and Dave had initially held opposing views as to whether they should get the group back together again - quashing rumours of a reunion.

But lead guitarist Dave has confirmed to The New Curve, telling the publication: "We spoke about it only last week.

"We’re going to meet up again this week and see where the journey might take us.

"We’ve had loads of stuff in the can for ages so who knows.

"Stuff we’ve had in demo form or things we didn’t use.

"There’s quite a few songs we’ve either revamped or done slightly differently so we’ll see."

The Kinks, (L-R) Dave Davies, Ray Davies, Peter Quaife, and Mick Avory, wait on the set of a television show, ready to perform, 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The Kinks, (L-R) Dave Davies, Ray Davies, Peter Quaife, and Mick Avory, wait on the set of a television show, ready to perform, 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Picture: Getty
Photo of Ray Davies, Mick Avory, Dave Davies and Pete Quife of the Kinks
Photo of Ray Davies, Mick Avory, Dave Davies and Pete Quife of the Kinks. Picture: Getty

Read More: 'Incredible, biblical, celestial, heartbreaking': Fans hail The Beatles final song 'Now and Then' made with help of AI

Read More: Rolling Stones stage New York club gig ahead of album release

The Kinks - known for their hits Lola and Waterloo Sunset - have released 24 studio albums and a further four live albums. Their last came in 1994.

Only in March earlier this year drummer Mick savory dispelled any rumours that the band would get together again, noting the differences between brothers Ray and Dave.

"I don't think it's possible now – one thing, health-wise. And I don't think we could ever work it out because Dave wanted to do it one way, and Ray wanted to do it the other – which was quite normal thinking for them," he told All Music.

"Ray thought [of] doing it as an 'evolution tour' – you have different people who came into the band and what songs they recorded on and what songs affected them. I thought that would be more interesting.

"But I think Dave just wanted 'a band' – not particularly with me in it. Just reform something like they had when I left – just a band with him and Ray in it, really."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Giuliani Election Trial

Giuliani scolded by judge for repeating false claims about election workers

Breaking
Morgan Smith, pictured, was killed in the crash on Monday.

Three teenagers killed in South Wales crash named, as family pay tribute to the 'most perfect son'

Spain Drugs

Spain seizes tons of cocaine hidden among frozen tuna in shipping containers

Police at the scene of the accident

All five injured in building site lift crash have died, say Swedish authorities

Donald Tusk

Poland’s new prime minister pledges to keep world committed to helping Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Ryan Johnston has been jailed for nine years

'Depraved' sex offender who raped unconscious woman in front of passengers on Tube jailed for nine years

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Missing mum Gaynor Lord ‘likely entered water’ as police probe gap between last sighting and phone being found

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have 'blazing row' after she returns from Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Zara said it 'regretted' the misunderstanding.

Zara breaks silence after pulling campaign following Gaza comparisons, as retailer says it ‘regrets misunderstanding’

Referee Halil Umut Meler was confronted by Faruk Koca

Turkish Super Lig referee recovers in hospital in neck brace after he was punched by club president after league match

Nawaz Sharif (centre) waves to supporters as he leaves court

Pakistan court overturns conviction of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif ahead of election

The Home Alone star has been diagnosed with cancer

Home Alone star diagnosed with cancer as Steve Carell among actors to donate towards care

Sir Keir Starmer has defended comments he made about Margaret Thatcher earlier this month.

Starmer defends Thatcher comments as he says he ‘completely disagrees’ with former prime minister’s politics

A Congolese government soldier

Congo and rebel groups agree three-day ceasefire ahead of presidential vote

Latest News

See more Latest News

A tortoise seized by Thailand customs officers

Live animals, horns and ivory seized in global wildlife trafficking operation

Zahara died at the age of just 36

Tributes paid after Afro-pop star Zahara dies aged 36 following long struggle with alcohol abuse
The pool player managed to make his shot despite the car ploughing into the pub wall

Pool player coolly pots the black despite car ploughing into pub wall inches behind him after 110mph police chase
Google's San Francisco office

Epic Games wins court case against Google over barriers to Android app store

John Fury and Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury's father John in court accused of not paying £82,000 tax bill with boxing champion son
Child killer Lucy Letby

Child killer Lucy Letby issues new statement maintaining innocence but 'does not oppose' bid to ban her from nursing
Rina Gonoi

Japanese ex-servicemen convicted of sex assault against former junior soldier

A protester holds a sign reading 'Stop austerity'

Thousands join Brussels protest calling for better wages and public services

The collision took place in Tonyrefail

Three teenagers killed and two seriously injured after car collides with bus

A soldier at the scene of the suicide bombing

23 killed, 32 injured in suicide attack on Pakistan police station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate
Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday's publisher's legal fees

Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit