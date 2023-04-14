Breaking News

The Script guitarist and co-founder Mark Sheehan dies aged 46 after 'brief illness'

By Kieran Kelly

Mark Sheehan, guitarist for Irish rock band The Script, has died after a brief illness, the band has announced on social media.

Sheehan, who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001, died in hospital.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," the band tweeted.

"The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

The Script are an Irish rock band that formed in 2001, with O'Donoghue on vocals, Power on drums and Sheehan on lead guitar.

The band's first album, named The Script, peaked at Number One in the UK and Ireland.

They have since gone on to sell millions of records worldwide, securing two Brit nominations, three Meteor Ireland Music Awards and two World Music Awards.

They were due to perform next in June as the support act for P!nk in Manchester, Birmingham and Sunderland.

The band was also set to perform before Take That's London show on July 1.

Last year, Sheehan did not play with the rest of the band while they were on tour, with O'Donoghue saying this was due to family commitments.

At the time, O'Donoghue told Sunday World: "It's his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband.

"He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that 'if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it'.

"He took a little bit of time off. You get refreshed, then you come back with a new zest for life. And I believe it was the best thing that could have happened for all of us."

Updates to follow.