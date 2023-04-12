The Tar-minator: Arnold Schwarzenegger fills in his own pothole - fed up by LA's crumbling roads

The actor and former governor took to the pothole himself after becoming fed up by LA's inaction on the issue. Picture: Twitter

By Chay Quinn

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken to a pothole outside his house - fed up of inaction by LA's local government.

The Terminator star, 75, posted a video of him and his team fixing the crumbling road outside his LA mansion, pouring asphalt into the hole and then smoothing it over with shovels.

Clad in a leather jacket and sunglasses reminiscent of his iconic role as the T1 Terminator, "Arnie" can be seen getting his hands dirty with work in a video set to a piece of funk music.

He posted the video on Twitter, adding the caption: "Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it.

"I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go."

During the video, a passerby shouted her thanks at the star from her car.

"Arnie" can be seen getting his hands dirty fixing the pothole in garb reminiscent of his role as The Terminator. Picture: Twitter

Arnie and his team got to work after claiming the hole had been left unfilled for three weeks by officials. Picture: Twitter

Arnie replied: “You’re welcome" to the woman and then noted that residents "have to do it themselves".

He added: "This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed."

LA Mayor Karen Bass announced a plan last week to address damaged streets caused by the freak winter storms suffered in the City of Angels.

A representative of the mayor claimed that the LA local government had filled 17,549 potholes out of the 19,692 issues reported since December 30 in the city.

The Republican actor served as governor of California for two terms between 2003 and 2011.