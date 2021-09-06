Breaking News

The Wire star Michael K Williams found dead at Brooklyn home

6 September 2021, 22:05 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 23:23

Mr Williams was found dead at his Brooklyn home
Mr Williams was found dead at his Brooklyn home. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Wire star Michael K Williams has been found dead at his Brooklyn home, according to police sources.

The actor, best known for playing Omar Little in the hit HBO crime series, was found dead on Monday afternoon in the US, the PA news agency understands.

Mr Williams also had roles in Boardwalk Empire and the TV film Bessie – and earned four Emmy nominees over the course of his career.

The actor, who had a distinctive facial scar from a bar fight on his 25th birthday, also appeared in The Road, Inherent Vice and 12 Years a Slave.

Read more: NHS to get £5.4 billion boost to tackle Covid and patient backlog

Read more: National Insurance social care increase: How will it impact you?

Tributes have been left to The Wire star
Tributes have been left to The Wire star. Picture: Alamy

He had been due to appear in Sony’s upcoming biopic of George Foreman, the heavyweight champion, after his casting was announced last week.

He would have taken on the role of the boxer’s trainer and mentor, Doc Broadus.

But Mr Williams was best known for his portrayal of charismatic Omar Little, a morally ambiguous criminal who targeted drug dealers in the much-loved The Wire.

His co-star in the series, Isiah Whitlock Jr, said he was "shocked and saddened" at the news.

"One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless," he wrote on Twitter.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Migrants continue to attempt to cross the Channel.

Boris Johnson urges France to 'stiffen their sinews' to stop migrant crossings
Boris Johnson is set to announce changes to the healthcare and social care system.

PM promises to 'not duck tough decisions' to fix social care amid reports of tax increase
Mr Hollyman warned of shortages persisting at Christmas

Food or presents: HGV driver's stark warning about Christmas if shortages persist
Amusement Park Death

Young girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park

Big Ben has been given a new blue makeover, and Londoners can easily make out the renovations now

Big Ben's new blue makeover revealed as renovation approaches completion
Rush hour reached its busiest in 18 months on Monday.

London Tube sees busiest rush hour in 18 months as thousands return to office

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

London Tube seeing busiest morning in 18 months is 'very good news', says Tory peer

London Tube seeing busiest morning in 18 months is 'very good news', says Tory peer
Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding
Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower
Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London