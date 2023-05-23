The world's best stays for 2023 revealed as Scarborough B&B crowned the best on earth

23 May 2023, 12:39

Awards for the best places to stay globally in 2023 has been announced, with one Scarborough B&B named best stay on earth for the third year on the trot.
By Danielle DeWolfe

Awards for the best places to stay globally in 2023 has been announced, with one Scarborough B&B named best stay on earth - and not for the first time.

Handed out by travel site Tripadvisor, the awards followed the analysis of over 1.5million reviews.

A host of UK getaway locations ranked among this year's top contenders, with London's Shangri-La The Shard named Europe's number one hotel, snapping up the Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Award.

The luxury destination currently occupies floors 34 to 52 of The Shard skyscraper and also ranks as one of the most popular destinations in the world.

Meanwhile, Toulson Court in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, has been named the best bed and breakfast on the planet.

Toulson Court in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, has been named the best bed and breakfast on the planet.
The location - colloquially referred to as 'Scarbados' - took the crown after over 2,000 reviews rated the getaway destination 'excellent'.

Highcliffe House in Devon also ranked highly, coming in at number four on the 25 best B&Bs and inns list.

Situated in Lynton, the description of the getaway spot reads: "Highcliffe House is a luxury AA-rated 5-star bed and breakfast in Lynton, overlooking Lynmouth and across the Bristol Channel to Wales.

Read more: Unique house on sale featuring Tudor-era tunnel that allowed Catholics to escape when authorities visited

Read more: Mini-heatwave incoming as Britain predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week with temperatures as high as 25C

"This elegant adults-only Victorian residence offers panoramic views of Exmoor and the North Devon coastline...Sit back and relax in the drawing room over a nice cool Prosecco, beer, or G&T in the gin bar."

Where international locations are concerned, the global Top Hotels list is topped by the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India.
The list also sees the Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives rank second, with the Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil, a close third and Shangri-La The Shard, London in fourth.

Where US hotels are concerned, the Perry Lane Hotel in the city of Savannah, Georgia, topped the Tripadvisor list, followed close behind by Hotel Emma at Pearl in San Antonio, Texas.

TOP 10 HOTELS IN THE WORLD

1. Rambagh Palace – Jaipur, India

2. Ozen Reserve Bolifushi – Bolifushi Island, Maldives

3. Hotel Colline de France – Gramado, Brazil

4. Shangri-La The Shard, London – London, United Kingdom

5. The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong – Hong Kong, China

6. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7. Romance Istanbul Hotel – Istanbul, Türkiye

8. Ikos Dassia – Dassia, Greece

9. Ikos Andalusia – Estepona, Spain

10. Padma Resort Ubud – Puhu, Indonesia

TOP 10 HOTELS IN THE UK 

1. Shangri-La The Shard, London

2. The Resident Covent Garden, London

3. Hotel 41, London

4. The Montcalm Royal London House, London

5. The Milestone Hotel and Residences, London

6. Dakota Manchester, Manchester

7. Aviator Hampshire, Farnborough

8. Claridge’s, London

9. The Chesterfield Mayfair, London

10. Tynedale Hotel, Llandudno

A host of UK getaway locations ranked among this year's top contenders, with London's Shangri-La The Shard named Europe's number one hotel, snapping up the Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Award.
TOP HOTELS IN AMERICA

1. Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah

2. Hotel Emma at Pearl, San Antonio

3. Hotel Madera, Washington DC, United States

4. The Lancaster, Houston, United States

5. Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach, Sunny Isles Beach

6. Atticus Hotel, McMinnville,

7. Montage Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach

8. The Inn Above Tide, Sausalito

9. French Quarter Inn, Charleston

10. Pendry Manhattan West, New York City

TOP HOTELS SOUTH PACIFIC

1. Pinetrees Lodge, Lord Howe Island, Australia

2. The Reef House Adults Only Tropical Escapes, Palm Cove, Australia

3. Tokoriki Island Resort, Tokoriki Island, Fiji

4. The Remington, Muswellbrook, Australia

5. RACV Torquay Resort, Australia

6. Kingsford Smith Motel, Brisbane, Australia

7. Element on Coolum Beach, Australia

8. Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, Sigatoka, Fiji

9. The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, French Polynesia

10. Little National Hotel Sydney, Australia

