'The worst day of my life': Michael Owen opens up on tragic death of staff member at his racing stables

21 April 2023, 17:33 | Updated: 21 April 2023, 17:34

Michael Owen (L) has spoken of his devastation over the death of staff member Jessica Whalley (R) at his racing yard, calling it “worst day of my life”.
Michael Owen (L) has spoken of his devastation over the death of staff member Jessica Whalley (R) at his racing yard, calling it “worst day of my life”. Picture: Getty / social media

By Chris Samuel

Michael Owen has spoken of his devastation over the death of a staff member at his racing yard, calling it the “worst day of my life”.

Jessica Whalley, who was a senior member of the travelling staff at the ex-footballer's Manor House Stables, collapsed while riding out a horse on March 28.

Colleagues carried out CPR until the emergency services arrived, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died, aged 25.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious by Cheshire Police.

Mr Owen who was reportedly in tears with the rest of the team on the day of the tragedy has now opened up on the incident, and paid tribute to Ms Whalley and the ambulance staff who attended to her.

Read more: Two activists who shut down Dartford Bridge for 17 hours in eco-protest jailed for more than five years

Read more: Dominic Raab quits with swipe at 'Kafkaesque' saga after bullying report found he 'insulted and intimidated' officials

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, he said: “It was a tragic incident that could have happened at any time. Nothing can really prepare you for something like that.

“A young girl who was supremely talented at what she did, who was massively popular, a real important member of the yard, the staff and everything else.

Michael Owen paid tribute to Ms Whalley and the ambulance staff who attended to her.
Michael Owen paid tribute to Ms Whalley and the ambulance staff who attended to her. Picture: Getty

He continued: “Lots of people will be out there feeling the same thing. They will have lost somebody close to them or family member of whatever it is. What words can you say to describe it?

“Being there and being part of the whole day with the ambulance staff, who were amazing. Having to come down and tell 40 or her friends what’s happened and things like that, what can you say? It was the worst day of my life.”

Mr Owen's trainer Hugo Palmer said last month that Ms Whalley coming back from the gallops on a three-year-old filly she had ridden out when she collapsed out of the saddle.

One of the last photos taken of Jessica Whalley.
One of the last photos taken of Jessica Whalley. Picture: Social media

“Jess had worked the horse, pulled up at the top of the gallop and was then returning to a trot, then a walk,” he said. “Jess slipped limply off the horse and didn’t move.

He added: “She died doing a job that she appeared to love and was certainly very good at. She was exceptionally capable.”

Speaking shortly after the incident, Alison Samuel, a friend of Ms Whalley's who used to work with her at another stables in Suffolk said: "I just couldn't believe it - we loved her dearly.

"She was such a lovely girl who really enjoyed her job. She was popular - everyone liked her and she was a lovely young woman."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Synagogue Bombing

Lebanese-Canadian academic convicted of Paris synagogue bombing in 1980

Paul Mason was killed after Allan punched him three times in Soho

Horrifying CCTV shows moment thug fatally punches 'kind and gentle' banker after drunkenly thinking he took pal's phone

GPs will be bound by new regulation from May 15 onwards.

Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions – how will it impact you?

Breaking
Jamie Barrow (L) will return to court on June 12 to face trial, in a case expected to last three weeks.

Neighbour admits killing a mother and her two daughters, 1 and 3, in Nottingham house fire but denies murder

Meghan found the walk with Kate and William 'very difficult' according to new reports.

‘It was very difficult’: Meghan also struggled on Windsor funeral walkabout with William and Kate

Anurag Maloo (L) was discovered in a critical condition three days after plunging into a 300-metre deep crevasse.

Indian climber found alive three days after plunging into 300-metre deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Breaking
Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker have been jailed for three and two and a half years for their Dartford stunt

Two activists who shut down Dartford Bridge for 17 hours in eco-protest jailed for more than five years

Prince William gushed over Kate's appearance

Prince William delights royal fans as he showers Kate in praise over her dress

Germany Climate Protest

Climate activists stage slow march through German capital

The site of the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia

Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city

A new picture of Queen Elizabeth has been unveiled on what would have been her 97th birthday.

Tribute to our Gan Gan: Kate shares unseen picture of Queen with her great-grandchildren to mark late monarch’s birthday

New roles: Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk

Oliver Dowden made new deputy prime minister and Alex Chalk appointed justice secretary

Onlookers behind a police cordon where ten people from the same family were shot dead

Child, 13, among 10 members of same family killed in shooting

A person jogging on a path amongst dead grass in Victoria Park, east London, in August 2022

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

A little girl poses for a portrait after Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday amid joy and tragedy

Legendary Australian comedian Barry Humphries - best known for his role as Dame Edna Everage - is now 'stable and responsive'

Barry Humphries 'stable and responsive’ after Dame Edna Everage star's sudden hospital dash

Latest News

See more Latest News

People walk past the Modern Bakery, Place de d’Estrapade, Paris

Emily In Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero’s fans

Dominic Raab appears to be trying to turn his departure into the latest front in the ongoing culture war, writes Ben Kentish

Dominic Raab appears to be trying to turn his departure into the latest front in the ongoing culture war
Dominic Raab says the report sets a "dangerous precedent" and will have a "chilling effect" on the government

Key findings from the Dominic Raab bullying report

Dominic Raab has quit as deputy prime minister and justice secretary

Dominic Raab slams 'activist' civil servants after bullying report found he 'insulted and intimidated' officials
An influencer has died from skin cancer

Influencer dies from skin cancer aged 30 after final heartbreaking post about taking things 'little by little'
Dominic Raab is no longer deputy PM and justice secretary

Dominic Raab resigns: How bullying allegations against ex-deputy PM and justice secretary unfolded
Dominic Raab has resigned following accusations of bullying by civil servants

Read in full: Dominic Raab's furious resignation letter to the prime minister

The Save the Children worker, who is German, has lived and worked in Sudan for seven years with half that time spent in a job at the British Council.

'It's too dangerous to go outside': Aid worker trapped with son for a week in Sudan school speaks to LBC News
The couple split after Jelle Fresen was diagnosed with cancer

Teacher who dumped boyfriend after he was diagnosed with cancer faces backlash for deciding to run marathon for him
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin delivers his speech during the opening of the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany

US defence secretary seeks to stem discord with allies over document leaks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla's son has defended her over Harry allegations

Camilla 'married Charles for love': Tom Parker Bowles insists there was no 'end game' for his mother to take the crown
William thrilled the restaurant

Your naan-jesty! Prince William surprises Indian restaurant by taking reservation for unsuspecting couple
The Duchess of York, who herself lived in America for a period of time, today spoke of the royal feud when asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would make of the rift.

'We should have much more kindness': Fergie's message to 'feuding' brothers William and Harry ahead of Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit