Dominic Raab quits with swipe at 'Kafkaesque' saga after bullying report found he 'insulted and intimidated' officials

21 April 2023, 12:45 | Updated: 21 April 2023, 13:40

Dominic Raab has quit as deputy prime minister and justice secretary
Dominic Raab has quit as deputy prime minister and justice secretary. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Defiant Dominic Raab launched a furious fightback after quitting as deputy prime minister following a bombshell report into claims he bullied civil servants.

The former justice secretary slammed what he called a "Kafkaesque saga" for which the British people would pay the price, adding that the investigation had set a "playbook for a small number of officials to target ministers".

His article in the Telegraph came after a furious resignation letter in which he claimed the inquiry's findings were "flawed" and created a dangerous precedent by setting the threshold for bullying "so low".

Adam Tolley KC's independent probe - which covered 15 claims since 2018, during his stins as Brexit secretary, foreign secretary and justice secretary, cleared him of several allegations of bad behaviour, including findings that he did not swear or use physical gestures to threaten.

But it found he was "intimidating" in the context of a work meeting.

The findings landed on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's desk on Thursday morning, but the results were not initially revealed.

Despite criticism overnight, including from his own ministers, over Mr Sunak's delay in deciding his fate, No 10 sources said the prime minister did not tell his deputy to resign.

In his Telegraph article, Raab wrote: "The British public expect ministers to exercise rigorous oversight over officials to prevent democratic mandates being unpicked, raise the game of underperforming parts of government, and prevent Whitehall from squandering taxpayers' money.

"Likewise, ministers should be held to the same standards as everyone else.

"In reality, the Kafkaesque saga I endured was shorn of the safeguards most people enjoy."

He added: "The inquiry accepted that I had not personalised my criticism, nor intended to upset anyone, and was unaware of the offence caused. That was never my intention, and I am genuinely sorry if my actions had that effect on anyone.

"The inquiry concluded that I had not been notified of any particular conduct, before formal complaints were submitted, nor had anyone suggested my behaviour could amount to bullying. 

"This precedent sets the playbook for a small number of officials to target ministers, who negotiate robustly on behalf of the country, pursue bold reforms and persevere in holding civil servants to account.

"If that is now the threshold for bullying in government, it is the people of this country who will pay the price."

If that is now the threshold for bullying in government, it is the people of this country who will pay the price.

Mr Raab said he was "subject to trial by media for six months" and human resources standards he said would be found "in any other workplace" were not applied to him.

He argued in his separate resignation letter to Rishi Sunak that the inquiry set the "threshold for bullying so low" that it could "encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people".

He also took aim at what he called "systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims" he said breached the inquiry's rules and the Civil Service code of conduct.

The report concluded "he acted in a way which was intimidating, in the sense of unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct in the context of a work meeting".

Dominic Raab has quit as deputy PM
Dominic Raab has quit as deputy PM. Picture: Alamy

"It also involved an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates. He introduced an unwarranted punitive element," the report said.

It added that while meeting policy officials, Mr Raab "acted in a manner which was intimidating, in the sense of going further than was necessary or appropriate in delivering critical feedback, and also insulting, in the sense of making unconstructive critical comments about the quality of work done (whether or not as a matter of substance any criticism was justified)".

He found Mr Raab "complained about the absence of what he referred to as 'basic information' or 'the basics', about 'obstructiveness' on the part of officials whom he perceived to be resistant to his policies, and described some work as 'utterly useless' and 'woeful'".

Mr Tolley said he conveyed a threat to a civil servant by referencing the Civil Service code of conduct that had "a significant adverse effect on a particular individual who took it seriously" during his time as foreign secretary.

"The DPM's conduct was a form of intimidating behaviour, in the sense of conveying a threat of unspecified disciplinary action, and was experienced as such," he wrote.

"He did not target any individual, nor intend to threaten anyone with disciplinary action. However, he ought to have realised that his reference to the Civil Service Code could well have been understood as a threat."

Mr Tolley praised the officials for coming forward and found they had "no ulterior agenda".

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

The report said Mr Raab described his style as "inquisitorial, direct, impatient and fastidious", and that he typically works from 7.30am to 10pm Monday to Thursday.

It said Mr Raab believed once a decision on policy is taken, it should not be revisited by civil servants.

But he was cleared of making physical gestures in a threatening way, with Mr Tolley writing that the most extreme claim given was him putting his hand out to a person's face to stop them talking.

He also cleared Mr Raab of shouting and swearing at staff, saying he "did not swear at any individual or swear more generally".

He was also unable to find in favour of Ministry of Justice civil servants who complained of a "perverse culture of fear" and unreasonable work deadlines.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said in the wake of Mr Raab's resignation and article: "You can see the aspects relevant to the code are set out in the report. I think those speak for themselves.

"The Prime Minister thinks it's right that any findings whatsoever that are deemed to be bullying, it's right to resign. That's the commitment the former secretary of state made and he's upheld that commitment."

He added: "Clearly, any bullying in general terms is unacceptable and there are clear rules that apply to that."

Dave Penman, the head of the FDA union that represents senior Whitehall employees, said the inquiry was a "damning indictment of the inadequacy of a process that relies solely on the Prime Minister of the day to enforce standards".

His union says one in six senior civil servants have seen misconduct take place in the last year.

"This demonstrates that Raab is not just one bad apple, and there is a wider problem with ministerial bullying than the Prime Minister wants to admit," Mr Penman added said.

Eco protesters who climbed Dartford Crossing and caused travel chaos when police closed it to traffic jailed for years

Prince William gushed over Kate's appearance

Prince William delights royal fans as he showers Kate in praise over her dress

Germany Climate Protest

Climate activists stage slow march through German capital

The site of the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia

Russia's air force accidentally bombs its own city

A new picture of Queen Elizabeth has been unveiled on what would have been her 97th birthday.

Tribute to our Gan Gan: Kate shares unseen picture of Queen with her great-grandchildren to mark late monarch's birthday

New roles: Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk

Oliver Dowden made new deputy prime minister and Alex Chalk appointed justice secretary

Onlookers behind a police cordon where ten people from the same family were shot dead

Child, 13, among 10 members of same family killed in shooting

A person jogging on a path amongst dead grass in Victoria Park, east London, in August 2022

UN's weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

A little girl poses for a portrait after Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday amid joy and tragedy

Legendary Australian comedian Barry Humphries - best known for his role as Dame Edna Everage - is now 'stable and responsive'

Barry Humphries 'stable and responsive' after Dame Edna Everage star's sudden hospital dash

People walk past the Modern Bakery, Place de d’Estrapade, Paris

Emily In Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero's fans

Dominic Raab appears to be trying to turn his departure into the latest front in the ongoing culture war, writes Ben Kentish

Dominic Raab appears to be trying to turn his departure into the latest front in the ongoing culture war

Dominic Raab says the report sets a "dangerous precedent" and will have a "chilling effect" on the government

Key findings from the Dominic Raab bullying report

An influencer has died from skin cancer

Influencer dies from skin cancer aged 30 after final heartbreaking post about taking things 'little by little'

Dominic Raab is no longer deputy PM and justice secretary

Dominic Raab resigns: How bullying allegations against ex-deputy PM and justice secretary unfolded

Dominic Raab has resigned following accusations of bullying by civil servants

Read in full: Dominic Raab's furious resignation letter to the prime minister

The Save the Children worker, who is German, has lived and worked in Sudan for seven years with half that time spent in a job at the British Council.

'It's too dangerous to go outside': Aid worker trapped with son for a week in Sudan school speaks to LBC News
The couple split after Jelle Fresen was diagnosed with cancer

Teacher who dumped boyfriend after he was diagnosed with cancer faces backlash for deciding to run marathon for him
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin delivers his speech during the opening of the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany

US defence secretary seeks to stem discord with allies over document leaks

Dominic Raab said he was resigning as Deputy PM over a report into allegations of bullying

Furious Dominic Raab quits with blast at civil servants after bullying probe upholds two complaints
A member of the Arab Commando group which seized members of the Israeli Olympic team at their quarters appears with a hood over his face on the balcony of the village building where the commandos held

Germany sets up panel to review 1972 Munich Olympics attack

Emergency services rushed to 10 Fleet Place yesterday where a man died after becoming 'trapped'

Man dies after becoming 'trapped' in central London office building

A number of celebrities have decided to keep their blue ticks, despite the £11-per-month fee

Hundreds of celebrities lose verified status in Twitter's bonfire of blue ticks - but who has paid to keep it?
Sri Lankans went on a silent march to mark the fourth anniversary of the bomb attacks

Protesters demand justice after hundreds die in Easter bomb attacks

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, centre, and his sons, Lachlan, left, and James Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's son ends Australian defamation suit

China's foreign minister Qin Gang speaks

China's foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Camilla's son has defended her over Harry allegations

Camilla 'married Charles for love': Tom Parker Bowles insists there was no 'end game' for his mother to take the crown
William thrilled the restaurant

Your naan-jesty! Prince William surprises Indian restaurant by taking reservation for unsuspecting couple
The Duchess of York, who herself lived in America for a period of time, today spoke of the royal feud when asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would make of the rift.

'We should have much more kindness': Fergie's message to 'feuding' brothers William and Harry ahead of Coronation

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O'Brien debate Raab's resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!': James O'Brien criticises the right wing media's tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

