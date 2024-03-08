Former PM Theresa May to stand down as MP at next election

Theresa May will step down as an MP at the next general election. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Prime Minister Theresa May will stand down as an MP at the next General Election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She said she had made the "difficult decision" to step down from her position after representing Maidenhead for 27 years.

Ms May, who was first elected in 1997, said she had always tried her hardest to "respond to the needs of local people and the local area".

But she said championing causes close to her heart, such as modern slavery and human trafficking, had taken up increasing amounts of her time.

Read more: 'Democracy is at risk': Joe Biden warns of 'unprecedented moment in US history' as he hits out at Donald Trump

Read more: Europe must contain wars in Ukraine and Gaza before next US president is sworn in, David Cameron warns

Theresa May as PM. Picture: Alamy

In a statement to the Maidenhead Advertiser, Ms May said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve everyone in the Maidenhead constituency as the Member of Parliament for the last 27 years.

“Being an MP is about service to one’s constituents and I have always done my best to ensure that I respond to the needs of local people and the local area.

“Since stepping down as Prime Minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again and having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.

“These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time.

“Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that, looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve.

“I have therefore taken the difficult decision to stand down at the next General Election.”

Ms May served as Home Secretary under David Cameron between 2010 and 2016 before succeeding him as Prime Minister.

Her term in Downing Street lasted a turbulent three years and was mostly dominated by Brexit.

She lost her majority in a snap election in 2017 but remained at No10 thanks to a deal with the DUP.

Eventually, opposition to her proposed Brexit deal saw the Tories hold a confidence vote in her leadership.

Despite surviving the vote, her authority was diminished and she announced her resignation five months later.