'They’ll do anything to put you in jail': Tristan Tate's fury as he breaks silence on extradition in angry Tweet

Andrew and Tristan Tate (left) will be extradited to the UK from Romania to face rape and human trafficking allegations. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Tristan Tate has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the latest development in the criminal proceedings against himself and his brother Andrew Tate.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed both brothers will be extradited to the UK from Romania to face rape and human trafficking allegations.

In a post to Twitter, on Wednesday, Tristan said: “They’ll do anything to put you in jail”

"Yes anything besides give me to trial and prove beyond all reasonable doubt that I’ve committed a crime.

"Anything BUT that."

He has not explained who he means by "they".

Andrew Tate, 37, and brother Tristan, 35, were detained in Romania on Monday. Picture: Getty Images

The brothers, who are both UK-US nationals, are to be extradited back to the UK after separate trial proceedings in Bucharest end. The trial could take several years.

It is understood the pair, aged 37 and 35, were arrested in Romania on Monday on charges dating back to between 2012 and 2015.

Both deny all allegations.

Bedfordshire Police said as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking, it had obtained a European arrest warrant for two men in their 30s.

The force added it is working with Romanian authorities as part of the investigation.

The tweet added it was the 441st day of his arrest.

Andrew Tate had a controversial rise to fame which has included him being removed from Big Brother in 2016 due to a sexual assault and physical abuse investigation.

The kickboxer-turned-influencer, who is a self-proclaimed "misogynist" has been banned from most social media platforms.