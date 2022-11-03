Thief dubbed 'Willy Wonka' after spree of chocolate thefts in North Wales

By Aimée-Stephanie Reid

A thief dubbed 'Willy Wonka' has been committing a series of chocolate-related thefts in Wrexham.

Police have issued a warning to the public after five chocolatey crimes have been carried out in Wrexham city centre.

Inspector Luke Hughes of North Wales Police said: "On five occasions, Mr Wonka has attended a location in the city centre and helped himself to a significant quantity of chocolate".

He said that the thief is either selling the chocolate on, or has a "very sweet tooth".

Inspector Hughes has asked the public for help in stopping Mr. Wonka's crimes, and suggested that people be wary if approached by an unofficial chocolate seller.

In his appeal to the public, Inspector Hughes said: “Help us stop Mr Wonka in his tracks, and don’t buy his dubious wares.

"I’m not sure where he conceals them, but I doubt he has a five on his food hygiene rating, so it’s really not worth the risk for a couple of warm Mars Bars.”

