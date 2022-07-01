Thief who stole woman's pendant containing baby's ashes urged to 'do the right thing'

1 July 2022, 07:24 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 07:41

Police are appealing for help and information following the theft of a sentimental locket (similar one pictured) containing a baby's ashes.
Police are appealing for help and information following the theft of a sentimental locket (similar one pictured) containing a baby's ashes. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A thief who stole a woman's pendant containing her baby's ashes has been urged by police to "do the right thing" and return it to its devastated owner.

The sentimental pendant was among a number of items stolen from the woman's car, which was parked between Chester Road and The Outer Circle in Regents Park, London, on Tuesday June 21.

Her BMW was targeted by a thief between 12.30pm and 1.30pm while she attended an event in Marylebone Green.

The victim's camera equipment was stolen, and more significantly, a sentimental locket containing her baby's ashes.

PC Andy Goodyer, from the Royal Parks OCU, urged the thief to "do the right thing" so the pendant can be returned.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw someone behaving suspiciously by the cars to come forward," he said.

“I am also issuing a direct plea to the person responsible: The pendant/locket that you took may appear insignificant but it contains the ashes of the victim’s baby. Please do the right thing so that we can return this to her.

“We have today issued an image of similar item of jewellery. If you have been offered one for sale in the past week, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD1571/30Jun.

The pendant can be posted to police at the following address: FAO PC Goodyer, The Old Police House, Hyde Park, London W2 2UH.

