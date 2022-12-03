Breaking News

Third teen charged following murder of two 16-year-olds a mile apart in London

3 December 2022, 11:56 | Updated: 3 December 2022, 12:12

Charlie Bartolo (left) and Kearne Solanke (right) were fatally stabbed last weekend
Charlie Bartolo (left) and Kearne Solanke (right) were fatally stabbed last weekend. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Detectives investigating the murders of two 16-year-olds in south London have charged a third teenager.

Hussain Bah, 18, of south east London was arrested on Friday.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today, charged with the murders of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke, the Metropolitan Police said.

An investigation was launched after police were called just after 5pm on Saturday, 26 November to reports of two people injured at two separate locations a mile apart - Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

Kearne Solanke
Kearne Solanke. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

At the Sewell Road location they found 16-year-old Charlie Bartolo, with stab wounds.

Kearne Solanke, also 16, was discovered in Titmuss Avenue. He had also suffered stab wounds.

Both boys were pronounced dead.

Read more: Two teens charged with murder after two 16-year-olds found with fatal injuries a mile apart in London

Charlie Bartolo
Charlie Bartolo. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Two boys – aged 16 and 15 – were previously charged with the murders and appeared at Bexley Magistrates' Court on Friday.

They were remanded into youth custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another 16-year-old boy who was arrested on November 27 – also on suspicion of both murders - has now been released on bail pending further enquiries and is due back to a south London police station in February 2023.

Anyone with information that could assist can share it directly with the investigation team here.

Alternatively call 101 quoting reference 4943/26NOV. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

